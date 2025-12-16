A video of Wizkid's first son, Bolu, has surfaced online amid the ongoing supremacy battle between his father and rival Davido

In the clip, the teenager was at an event when a song by Davido started playing, and Bolu reacted to the music

Fans shared their observations after watching the video and sent memos to both superstars about their enmity

Ayodeji Balogun's son, Bolutife, became a topic of discussion among fans after a dancing video of him surfaced online.

The teenager, who recently released his debut music Champion Sound, was seen dancing and vibing at an event while Davido's song was playing.

In the background, Nakupenda, a song by South African artists TxC and Scotts Maphuma featuring Davido, was playing as Bolu was seen dancing enthusiastically to the music.

He made gestures to the camera to show that he was enjoying the song.

Fans react to video as Bolu dances

Fans reacted to Bolu's actions, expressing their approval of the video. They stated that Bolu doesn't seem to care about the rivalry between the superstars, including his father.

Some added that what Bolu, the young singer, was doing was right, as it’s not good to inherit enemies without knowing the true cause of the feud between his father and Davido.

A few others remarked that music doesn’t need anyone’s permission to be enjoyed.

Davido and Wizkid's feud history

Recall that Bolu's father, Wizkid, and Davido have had a long-standing rivalry. The two music stars have often clashed, throwing jabs at each other whenever provoked.

Their aides have also been seen exchanging words online, with DJ Tunez and Isreal DMW recently sparring over their bosses' feud.

Here are is the Instagram video of Bolu dancing below:

Fans react to Bolu's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Wizkid's son, Bolu, dancing happily to a music where Davido was featured in. Legit.ng complied the reactions to the post. Here are comments below:

@ uncle_merit89 shared:

"That boy no send both him papa and Davido na them know waiting dem dey beef for>"

@splendid__0 reacted:

"Nothing concern pikin oo, he probably don't even know who sang the song yet as it is a new song."

@olayimartha reacted:

"Music no need permission to enter your spirit."

@tochi_lifestyle wrote:

"Life no hard."

@official_super_star_angel commented:

"Na adult write this caption or Abi na Tata dey write caption? Make he stop dancing because of wetin? Vibe no fit stop because of fight maybe or not no happen between him papa and David . Una no get better things to do."

Bolu backs brother at party

Legit.ng had reported that Bolu, the first son of Afrobreat singer Wizkid was one of the people, who attended AJ's birthday. In the pictures that made the rounds online, Bolu was seen backing Zion at AJ's birthday as the two bonded together.

Fans of Wizkid known as FC took to the comment section to take a swipe at Davido as they praised their favourite.

