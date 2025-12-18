Deeone has responded to Veekee James' comment about him in a viral video from a podcast

In what appeared to be a clap back, the comedian opened up about his alleged past relationship with the fashion designer

He also hinted at the reason they parted ways, as he referred to her husband as 'Mr Femi James,' sparking reactions from Nigerians

Social media personality and comedian Deeone, whose real name is Aderombi Adedayo Martin, has dropped a bombshell in a viral video about his alleged relationship with fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James.

In what looked like shade, Deeone hinted that he ended the relationship because she was always sending him on errands.

The comedian, who described himself as someone who disliked being controlled by others, said many in the industry, including Veekee's husband, whom he called 'Mr Femi James,' were aware.

"A lot of people don’t know that when I came out of Big Brother in 2018, Ruth (Veekee James) and I had something together. She was a sweet and correct babe, but I don’t like people controlling me. All these things I am saying, even her husband, Mr Femi James, knows, including some people in the industry. When I was her boyfriend, she would just send me errands. She would be sewing and send me different things to do at the same time," he said.

The comedian added that he didn't know the reason for her comments about him on a cooking show, and he apologized if he had wronged her.

"I don’t know maybe she is still angry with me because of what she said on the podcast, but if I have done anything to offend you, I am sorry," Deeone added.

Recall that Veekee James, while predicting the celebrities likely to be arrested before the end of the year, said she doesn’t take anything Deeone says seriously.

"If you take DeeOne seriously, you are either jobless or there is a problem. I have really not seen him say something serious," she said.

The video of comedian Deeone opening up about his relationship with Veekee James is below:

Reactions trail Deeone's comments

The comedian's revelation on his past relationship with Veekee James came as a shock to many. Others pointed out that Deeone threw a subtle shade at her husband.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

chocolady26 said:

"But Ruth you sweet abi you no sweet??"

debbycanty0 commented:

"This reply is sweet and bad at the same time what was the apology for then, D one na real werey."

mumcee_freshfoods said:

"Aura for Aura....na veekee cause all these."

therealjegs wrote:

"But you said u were married in BBN show, so how come u got out of the show & dated Veekee James, Elejo Ofo."

rash_ng said:

"When una go for interview know the questions to respond to mk dem no set u for dragging."

ohihoin_betty said:

"Y’all can be sentimental sha !!I love veekee james but she should have actually ignore when they asked her that question fr … ignoring actually save some stuffs."

its.veecee commented:

"He Say Na! Ruth Na Boyfriend i Be, Nor Be House Boy. i Am Literally Rolling On The Floor Deeone Na Werey Very Funny Guy."

flawlessladun wrote:

"You actually proved her right, if you are smart what you said now doesn't correlate with her opinion, indeed smart people will never take you serious."

bosslady_uc commented:

"Na Vicky cause this one."

