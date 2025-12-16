Small Doctor was caught off guard and immediately emotional when his daughter surprised him on stage during his Agege concert

The 6-year-old flew in from Canada and spoke confidently to the crowd in a now-viral video

Fans cheered loudly and praised the emotional father-daughter moment

Small Doctor, whose real name is Adekunle Temitope, was brought to tears when his 6-year-old daughter surprised him on stage at Omo Better Concert 7 in Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The young girl had flown in from Canada with her mother to surprise her father.

The concert, titled Omo Better Concert 7, attracted thousands of fans who came to watch the street-pop star perform live in his hometown.

The Nigerian Fuji and Afro-pop star was performing on December 14, 2025, when a small voice shouted "Daddy" from behind the stage.

The singer turned in shock, his eyes widening at the sight of his daughter amid the roaring crowd.

The 'Penalty' crooner stood still, visibly stunned as tears of joy rolled down his cheeks.

The crowd erupted with thunderous cheers and applause.

Fans celebrated the powerful bond between father and child on stage.

When handed the microphone, the 6-year-old spoke confidently. She congratulated her father and thanked everyone present at the concert for supporting him.

"Congratulations Daddy. Thank you everyone for supporting my Daddy," she said.

Small Doctor's Daughter Chants His Signature Slogan

The young girl then shouted "Agege wa ooo," her father's signature slogan, and a popular chant in Lagos, symbolising pride in Agege and its rich street culture.

Hearing it come from his daughter’s mouth sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Fans were especially amazed by her fluent Yoruba pronunciation, despite growing up abroad in Canada.

The crowd joined her in unison, chanting the slogan across Agege Stadium.

Fans praised the young girl for staying connected to her roots and for her confidence on stage, facing such a huge crowd.

Fans React to Emotional Moment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@maryham_p opined:

"Very smart girl😍God bless you and the mother"

@faboulousteemafabricsandmore said:

"Awww this is so sweet Agege wa oooo ❤️😂"

@emmhay_couture1 commented:

"Beautiful to watch but He didn't even recognize the mother she put all that together.she left when he didn't notice her.the girl wouldn't have been there on her own nah.this men should do better"

@abikedebbie2024 wrote:

"Awn awn 🤗 so sweet to watch she's pretty ♥️ you can only get that when you're a responsible father 😍😍😍 someone should bring me back here"

@Olazzy said:

"See as you dey smile"

@NAKAisTheG.O.A.T! commented:

"I no fit face my class do presentation, see crowd wey this small girl face and she still did well"

@IfaferanmiAshakealagbo opined:

"me I was just smiling like mumu 😅"

Everything by Chloe wrote:

"His short of words 🥰 proud moment ❤️"

@Augustine said:

"This your beautiful daughter she's very brave and courageous like you, God bless you my dear"

@hoyinola commented:

"she's so smart ad courageous"

@olori__ashabiade wrote:

"Agege wá o..... Got me didn't see Tha coming 😍😍😍😍😍😂"

Small Doctor's House Gutted by Fire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a fire outbreak gutted Small Doctor's home in Lagos in 2023, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

Videos emerged showing the extensive damage from the inferno that struck the house.

The singer confirmed the incident on social media. He expressed gratitude that no lives were lost despite the devastation.

Fans and celebrities rallied in support online following reports of the blaze.

