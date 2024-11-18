A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared a lovely video showing off her expensive engagement ring

While sharing the video, the lady expressed her excitement over the huge cost of the ring her man engaged her with

Social media users who came across the captivating video stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady recently took to social media to flaunt her exquisite engagement ring, leaving fans and followers in awe.

The beautiful bride-to-be couldn't contain her excitement as she flaunted the pricey diamond adornment.

Lady shows off her expensive ring Photo credit: @shesmerryheart/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady proudly shows off costly engagement ring

Shesmerryheart, the excited lady, posted a clip on TikTok, revealing that her ring was from a luxury brand, Saint Tracys.

In the video, she stated that she was not yet married, but was thrilled to have received such an expensive symbol of love and commitment ahead of their wedding.

Reactions as lady flaunts engagement ring

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, garnering lots of reactions from social media users.

Many congratulated the happy couple, while others couldn't help but admire the stunning ring on her finger.

@𝐍love said:

"Know as you go dey bring that hand come from make he no reach my eye o. I dey vex."

@BELLES_GLITZ_ said:

"I’m coming from the saint Tracy’s page una dey wear over 1 million for hand."

@itsugarfa said:

"I no even get man but planned an engagement for someone and i got saint Tracy."

@Temitope AdunniAde:

"Congratulations dear? our gown is lovely, pls can you share your plug?"

@Efua Apprey said:

"Nice ring. Never heard of Saint Tracy. As a Ghanaian, my pride was getting a PMMC ring. I've got them now!"

@favouramarachi added:

"My gender una time oo women chai no man dey do this abi marriage na for one person. It is well congratulations dea. Me go sell wedding rings because l don't like rings in my figure. Sorry future bo."

Lady with SS genotype finds love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing off her wedding ring and a portrait of herself and her husband.

While sharing the video, she recounted how people said nobody would marry her because she was a sickler.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng