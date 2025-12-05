Iyabo Ojo jokingly introduced a white man as Funke Akindele’s “new boyfriend” during a fun night out in the UK

Funke burst into laughter as the playful moment was captured on video, leaving fans amused

The actresses’ lively outing came ahead of Funke’s highly anticipated movie premiere in the UK

A fun-filled evening in the United Kingdom turned into a viral highlight for Nollywood fans after actress Iyabo Ojo playfully introduced a white man as Funke Akindele’s “new boyfriend.”

The actresses, who are among Nollywood’s biggest names, were enjoying a lively night out as they unwinded ahead of the international premiere of Funke Akindele’s upcoming movie, BTS.

But one humorous moment quickly stole the show.

Iyabo Ojo jokingly introduces a white man as Funke Akindele’s “new boyfriend. Photos: @iyaboojofespris/@funeakindelejenifa/IG.

Source: Instagram

In a viral clip shared online, Iyabo Ojo recorded a white man entertaining guests at the club. With her signature playful energy, she told viewers:

The room erupted in laughter, including Funke herself, who watched the man with surprise before bursting out in loud, hearty laughter.

The chemistry between the two stars stood out, especially for fans who have followed their long-running careers.

The friendly teasing delighted many fans who said they enjoyed seeing both actresses together and in high spirits.

The 47-year-old filmmaker is in the UK alongside several colleagues to prepare for the December premiere of BTS, a movie already generating buzz.

Iyabo Ojo, 46, has been showing strong support, and the playful moment added an extra layer of excitement to their UK outing.

While the joke was all fun and games, some online users pointed out that Funke’s dating life has often been a topic of public curiosity.

The actress has been married twice, first to Kehinde Oloyede in 2012, and later to rapper JJC Skillz, a union that ended in 2022.

She is a proud mother of two children, though she keeps her family life mostly out of the spotlight.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's video on Funke Akindele

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Fanciee_:

"Lmao LaFunky is such a Yoruba aunty with that oloshi"

@QLoTII:

"Why is this razz witch making fun of a gay performer in England."

@ty_autos:

"Iyabo don craze even Funke don’t know her boyfriend"

@QueenGistHub:

“Love seeing Funke this happy. Iyabo is such a vibe!”

@OluwaTope_Official:

“These two always give premium cruise. Best duo!”

@FilmLoverNene:

“Funke deserves all the laughter. Can’t wait for BTS premiere.”

@ChiGirlTalks:

“Iyabo no go kill person. Funke’s reaction sweet die.”

@AyoInTheUK:

“The white guy sef no know say dem don name am boyfriend tonight.”

Funke Akindele is a mother of two. Photos: @funkeakindelejenifa

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele reunites with Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood fans woke up to a pleasant surprise after actress Faithia Williams openly celebrated and promoted Funke Akindele’s new movie, Behind the Scene.

Faithia and Funke’s relationship took a rough turn in 2024 when Faithia accused Funke of blocking her on Instagram.

The Yoruba film star had claimed that Funke cut her off online simply because she supported Mercy Aigbe and her movie project at the time.

Source: Legit.ng