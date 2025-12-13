A video of American rapper Cardi B in Saudi Arabia ahead of her performance in the Middle East country has gone viral

A video captured the international music star dressed in a black, lengthy dress with a matching hood covering her head to her shoulders

The rapper's presence and attire in Saudi Arabia have since generated buzz on social media, with many sharing diverse opinions

American rapper Cardi B has captured attention on social media over her presence and appearance in the Middle East country Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, Cardi B arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of her performance in Riyadh. She also shared a heartwarming video capturing glimpses of her time in the Kingdom.

American rapper Cardi B set to perform in Saudi Arabia. Credit: cardib

Source: Instagram

The Grammy winner, while announcing her arrival via her official Instagram page on Friday, December 12, wrote in a caption, "Hello Saudi Arabia … Halal B has arrived," accompanied by a green heart and the Saudi flag emoji.

A video she posted also showed her wearing an all-black, floor-length dress with a high halter neckline, long black gloves, and a matching hood draped over her shoulders.

Another video shared by fans showed the US star shopping at Solitaire Mall in Riyadh wearing the same outfit, with clips showing her exchanging pleasantries with fans.

Cardi B is scheduled to perform at MDLBeast’s Soundstorm 2025, held from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13.

Cardi B dazzles many with her outfit in Saudi Arabia. Credit: cardib

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido casually dropped phrases such as "Salam Aleikum" and "MashAllah" while preparing for his ongoing 5Alive Tour stopover in Saudi Arabia.

Davido’s first Saudi concert for his 5Alive Tour took place on December 11 in Jeddah, with another scheduled for December 13 in Riyadh.

The video Cardi B shared on her Instagram page announcing her arrival in Saudi Arabia is below:

A video of the US rapper at a shopping mall in Saudi Arabia is below:

Reactions to Cardi B's appearance in Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

lifewfarzy said:

"Respect our religion. What the hell is this?"

tsrolla commented:

"Is it possible that one day we’ll see her wearing the niqab?"

freakymarko commented:

"Say what you want but Cardi B is beautiful no matter what she is wearing."

kathyt_slp said:

"You gonna have those women wearing this soon."

karina_capricorn777 wrote:

"Covered up and she still looks fine!"

jasminericenyc said:

"Very demure very mindful very cutsie."

hadoosh770 wrote:

"I love the way you approached this with such respect for the culture and society. All cheers to Halal B."

hez__001 commented:

"Astagfirullah what she's trying to do."

muhmad_96 commented:

"I think you should work on doing a funny show instead of being a singer. Your personality and facial expressions are insanely funny without any effort. You’re the best meme character in existence."

Cardi B sets new world record

Legit.ng also reported that the American rapper set a new Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour.

Cardi B teamed up with Walmart to drop her highly anticipated second album, Am I The Drama?, straight to fans’ doorsteps.

This phenomenal move showed her zeal and love for both her craft, sparking reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng