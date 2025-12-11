A man, Neme Love, has generated a buzz on Facebook after digging up an old post of Kingdom Channel, wherein Sandra Areh was referred to as Apostle Joshua Selman's wife-to-be

In the 2019 post, Kingdom Channel on its verified Facebook page, celebrated Sandra's birthday, tagging her 'Selwoman' and the apple of Selman's eye

While Neme claimed the page belongs to the apostle's church, Legit.ng couldn't confirm this claim at the time of this report, which has been disputed by some netizens

As speculations grew about the relationship between interior designer Sandra Areh and preacher Apostle Joshua Selman, a man, Neme Love, has dug up a 2019 post made by Kingdom Channel regarding the matter.

Kingdom Channel, via its verified Facebook page, had celebrated Sandra's birthday and called her 'Selwoman' and the apple of Selman's eye.

A man shares an old post made by Kingdom Channel tagging Sandra Areh as Apostle Selman's wife-to-be. Photo Credit: Kingdom Channel

Source: Facebook

Selman and Sandra: Old Facebook post revisited

"Happy Birthday Sandra Areh aka Selwoman. The Apple of Apostle Joshua Selman eye.(wife to be).

"May God continue to enlarge your coast of influence ma. We as a family celebrate you.

"Once again HAPPY BIRTHDAY," Kingdom Channel's 2019 post read.

Neme claimed Kingdom Channel is run by the apostle's church, a claim disputed by some netizens. He argued that the 2019 vindicated him, adding that Sandra was 31 years old at the time, but she is now 37 years old, and yet nothing official about her rumoured relationship with Selman.

He compared Sandra's situation to that of ladies whose boyfriend's friends call them 'our wife'. He said it would end badly if marriage doesn't happen between the duo. Neme wrote on Facebook:

"For those of you taking issues with me on my previous post.. This post vindicates me.. This post was made 6yrs ago by the churches social media channel.. I want you all to think about it for a 2nd… 6yrs ago.. They’ve been calling her SelWoman.. she was 31yrs then.. today she is 37yrs old.. Them dey call her “wife to be” for 6yrs now.. Anyways I won’t say anymore on this.. I’ve been in fellowship since I was 6yrs and I’ve seen this happen several times..

"It’s like your boyfriend’s friends calling you “our wife”.. 6yrs don go.. it always ends in premium tears if Marriage never happens.. it is what it is..

"I love AJS and I wish everyone the best.. Now back to other matters."

Selman's affectionate statement and Sandra's emotional conduct at her recent birthday party had sparked dating rumours on social media.

A man digs up a 2019 post of Kingdom Channel calling Sandra Areh Apostle Selman's wife-to-be. Photo Credit: Kingdom Channel

Source: Facebook

The man's Facebook post below:

Kingdom Channel's Facebook post below:

Selman and Sandra: Reactions trail man's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Kanakana Sikhweni said:

"Let's cast out the spirit of fear to commit, marry & settle from MoG or else Sandra gets herself a groom."

Peggy Hogan said:

"Do you know there are ladies in church who by their closeness to the pastor or the number of years they've been in the church automatically makes them feel they're the pastor's wife.

"They even leave the church when the pastor eventually marry someone else.

"Inasmuch as Apostle Joshua Selman hasn't declared any lady his fiancee or wife, let's keep it at that."

Ada Ugo said:

"Truth here be say the man sef nor kuku dey see her as wife, him fit dey wait make hanty find someone else marry so him sef go marry another person but hanty still Dey wait."

Princess Stephanie Bills said:

"To be mummy G.O you have to be patient so make una leave them alone they both understood the assignment."

Un Wana said:

"Na the Lady wan waste her time. Thing is SOME of these church sisters that have gotten to this level are always delulu. You can’t talk them out of this stuff at all. Na when Apostle marry another person, you go start to dey hear grievances up and down.

"On the other hand, I feel he should stop stringing her along too. If he’s not going to marry her and this narrative is busy circulating among fellowship members, he should do something about it and call them to order."

Ogar Thomas Ogar said:

"Those calling her Selwoman, who sent them? Did the man ever call her by that name in public? People sef..."

Man faults Sandra Areh's conduct at birthday party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had pointed out something inappropriate Sandra Areh did to Apostle Joshua Selman at her birthday party.

In a Facebook post, he stated that Sandra was carried away by the moment and that she shouldn't have held Selman in that manner.

He said he doesn't care if the duo have been friends for decades, and maintained that it was inappropriate for Sandra to have clung to the apostle, who is popular for preaching holiness, as they are not yet married.

Source: Legit.ng