An old video of Bishop Oyedepo has surfaced online amid the ongoing crises in different parts of the country

In the clip, the clergyman shared that he had warned during the elections that the country was heading in the wrong direction

Many people who remembered his warning have attested to the fact that he spoke up, sharing how people reacted to his message

Amid the ongoing unrest and insecurity in the country, an old video of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church, has surfaced online.

Many have been reacting to the heartbreaking video of the recent attack on a church in Kwara State, with some criticizing clerics for not addressing the situation of the country.

Social Media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM staged a protest about the situation, dragging the president to act fast.

In the video making the rounds, Bishop Oyedepo is seen preaching in his church.

In the clip, the clergyman recalled warning the nation in 2015 that it was heading toward a crisis, despite many dismissing his concerns. He added that many of those who mocked him are no longer alive.

Bishop Oyedepo shares solutions in video

In the recording, Bishop Oyedepo stated that what the nation needs now is not just a leader, but a deliverer.

He emphasized that nothing remains except the church, which can still be called a nation. He pointed out that the economy is in shambles and security is at an all-time low.

The cleric also clarified that he has not benefited from the government and that his prophetic work came long before many entered politics.

Bishop Oyedepo further expressed concern over the nation's fate, saying that while money distributors remain active, the country's destiny is slipping away. He urged that if churches worldwide truly care about Nigeria, they should pray for God to send a deliverer to the country.

How fans reacted to Oyedepo's video

Reactions have trailed the old video of the cleric speaking about Nigeria. Many reacted with mixed feelings as some confirmed hearing what he said many years ago while others slammed him over the clip. Here are comments below:

@iam_agentdan stated:

"Abeg close mouth joor. If you saw it and prayed for it yet it is still going down the drain, does that mean your prayers doesn't work?"

@blackyolkgram commented:

"I remember 2015 he warned us well well I remember."

@katexcel reacted:

"They insulted him in 2015 same people are here looking for whom to blame."

@ henreeano wrote:

"Reason why I love this man amongst most of them."

@princetheophiluz shared:

"I remember just like yesterday. This man was crying and warning Nigerians not to vote APC into power. But sadly, nobody listened."

