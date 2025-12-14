Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus have left fans gushing over their friendship as the duo banter over who to make a mala

The actress , known for her high-grossing box office films, arrived in Abuja to promote and meet fans for her latest movie, Behind The Scenes

Eniola, who is fondly referred to as Badosky by Funke Akindele, stirred a light-hearted banter when she pushed the responsibility of cooking to her guest

Famous Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has once again warmed hearts online, this time with a playful moment that showed the depth of her long-standing friendship with fellow actress Eniola Badmus.

Funke, also known as Lafunky by fans, recently released a new movie, Behind The Scenes, which hit cinemas across Nigeria on December 12, 2025, after an earlier UK premiere on December 4th.

As part of the movie’s promotional tour, Funke landed in Abuja for a meet-and-greet session with fans at different cinemas across the city. As expected, Eniola Badmus, fondly called Badosky by Funke, was right by her side all through. The duo laughed, joked, and connected with fans, leaving many impressed by their natural chemistry and friendship.

Amala Drama That Got Fans Talking

The highlight of Funke’s Abuja visit came during a funny car conversation between the two friends when Badosky boldly asked Lafunky to cook her favourite Nigerian meal, amala. Funke immediately shut down the idea, reminding Eniola that, as a guest, she should be the one to cook for her, not the other way around.

Eniola teased her friend, saying she wanted Funke to make amala for her since it had been a long time since she tasted her food.

Eniola said:

"Let me take you to my house for you to make amala for me. It has been a while since I ate your food."

Funke responded, saying:

"I came to Abuja, you said I should make Amala for you. You are supposed to make food for me; you're useless. Get out!"

Eniola insisted:

"No, you are the one to cook, no time for all that."

Watch the video below:

The playful exchange has since left fans gushing. Many social media users described the moment as relatable and sweet, praising the bond between the two actresses. Some fans joked that the situation perfectly captured how friendships work in real life, where visitors still end up in the kitchen.

How Nigerians Reacted to Lafunky and Badosky's Banter

Legit gathered some reactions from fans:

@ellaaccessories14 said:

"I love their friendship😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍if I can jokingly insult you sorry we can’t be friends…life is not add abeg 😂😂"

@cocodayspalagos opined:

"I love their friendship too much ooo.. always happy to see them together.. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@iam_ajiboyeomowunmi noted:

"Just coming from Aunty Funke's Snapchat is too sweet Abegg😂 I envy their friendship❤️😍."

@cisse_magic_touch joked:

"This is me and my friends 😂😂if dey come to my house or I go to their house nah me go still cook 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@gbemmywears___ stated:

"I get one werey friend like this before but pride don finish the werey now 😂😂😂😂"

Funke Akindele’s UK Piracy Plea Before Movie's Release in Nigeria

Before the film’s release in Nigeria, Funke Akindele made an emotional appeal after the UK premiere of Behind The Scenes. The actress pleaded with fans and movie lovers to stop pirating her films, especially those who record and post snippets online. She explained how piracy affects the hard work of everyone involved in movie production.

