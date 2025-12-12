Actor Lege Miami released a clarification video after his earlier comment about “not enjoying” his friendship with Seyi Tinubu stirred online debates

The actor explained that he was referring to the lack of extended physical closeness, not dissatisfaction or neglect

He emphasised that Seyi Tinubu checks on him occasionally but never imposes demands or errands on him

Nollywood actor and popular matchmaking personality, Lege Miami, has issued a clarification following a viral video in which he stated that he has “never enjoyed” his friendship with Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The initial footage circulated widely across social platforms, prompting many Nigerians to conclude that the entertainer felt underappreciated or sidelined by Seyi Tinubu. Lege, however, now says the message behind his statement was misunderstood.

In a new follow-up video shared online, Lege Miami explained that the earlier clip was misinterpreted. According to him, his complaint was never about neglect, exploitation, or lack of support from Seyi Tinubu.

Lege Miami releases a clarification video after his earlier comment about "not enjoying" his friendship with Seyi Tinubu.

He stated clearly:

“When I said I’ve never enjoyed Seyi Tinubu as a friend, I meant I’ve never stayed with him for two weeks, a month, or spent continuous time with him where he was sending me on errands.”

Lege revealed that many people assumed he was indirectly expressing frustration about how Seyi treats him, but that was not the case.

The actor emphasised that Seyi Tinubu only reaches out occasionally to ask if he is doing well, and that their friendship has never involved pressure, demands, or errands.

This, he said, was the point he was trying to make in his earlier video.

Lege noted:

“He only checks on me once in a while. He doesn’t send me on work or stress me. People misunderstood what I meant."

Watch Lege Miami's video here

Fans react to Lege Miami's video

@kingcokes shared:

"But you’ve enjoyed the 💼 ? 😁 Why do you want to spend weeks with him? Make he leave him family and work to dey with you?"

@verified_henry noted:

"All in all, na school u need u for no dey put ursef for trap everytime"

@dan_dan_lowo_4thisworrld stated:

"You go dey explain tire😂.. e be like say seyi don order DSS make dem no allow am enter again....Lege ti fi enu kor"

@olorunwah_003 wrote:

"This is what happen when you allow social media people to push you into thinking their opinions matter. 😂😂 ashiere they push you. You go explain tire"

@nwaduito_gifted commented:

"God please send me help, I haven't eaten today please even if is bread please help me"

Lege Miami explains that he was referring to the lack of extended physical closeness.

Lege Miami talks about Seyi Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lege Miami gave his fans an update about his relationship with Seyi Tinubu.

He said that people should stop calling him a friend of the president's son because he has a new name.

After sharing his new name with fans, they reacted massively in the comment section

