Apostle Joshua Selman made a surprise appearance at Sandra Areh’s birthday, calling her “my love "

" Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey publicly acknowledged Sandra as someone very special in Selman’s life.

Fans speculated whether this was the first public confirmation of a long-rumoured romance between them

The birthday party of interior designer Sandra Areh, popularly known as Selwoman, Lady Sandra, or Mama, on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, turned into a memorable celebration.

It was not just for her but for attendees who witnessed a rare public display from the renowned man of God, Apostle Joshua Selman.

In a surprise appearance, Apostle Selman called Sandra “my love” in front of a jubilant crowd. The declaration led to screams of excitement from guests, many of whom had speculated about the nature of their relationship for years.

Nathaniel Bassey publicly acknowledged Sandra as someone very special in Selman’s life. Photos: Nathaniel Bassey, Joshua Selman.

Source: Instagram

During the emotional moment, the pastor prayed passionately for Sandra, who appeared visibly moved by the heartfelt words.

Adding weight to the speculation, gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, a close friend of Apostle Selman, took to Instagram to publicly acknowledge Sandra’s special status.

In a post celebrating her birthday, Bassey wrote:

"This Daughter of Zion here is very special! Lady Sandra! @hada_doxa exudes so much grace. Happy Birthday Sis. It’s your BREAKFORTH season. You are blessed."

Sandra Areh and Apostle Selman have been linked in rumours since 2019, but both parties have largely remained private about the matter.

Tuesday’s birthday celebration and Bassey’s acknowledgment, however, could be interpreted as the first public nod to their close relationship.

Read the post here:

Reaction trail Nathaniel Bassey's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@isaacgeralds shared:

"Welcome to the comment section… what would you like with your popcorn? Cold malt, coke or Fanta? We don’t do alcohol here"

@angiethee1st shared:

"I’ve been waiting for their wedding more than I’ve been waiting for my own 😍. Let everybody start to dey pressure Apostle abeg 🥹. Happy birthday Selwoman! We love you"

@juliajonathan5 noted:

"All of you saying Apostle has not announced that she is his woman ,he should announce to u people as what ? And as who? Were you there with him when he was paying the price ? You guys are all so entitled and funny .The people who matter know and yet you guys"

@anamsoluchi commented:

“My love Happy Birthday” says AJS!! We love it for them 💃💃 Somebody sing Jesus iyee you have done it again….🤸‍♀️💃🤸‍♀️💃 yes to kingdom marriage 💃❤️😍🔥

@mishine_empire wrote:

"Apostle Selman has been a key pillar in my growth and I honor him like my Father. Whoever is part of his support system is dearly loved by me too❤️😇. Happy birthday to this woman of God, God bless your heart of service in his vineyard. I love you dear sister"

Apostle Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh have been rumoured to be lovers since 2019. Photos: Joshua Selman.

Source: Instagram

