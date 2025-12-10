Teni has made a special request to Burna Boy for his Ferrari days after Davido borrowed her his Lamborghini for a video shoot

In the hilarious video making waves online, she went creative as she mimicked the Grammy Award winner's attire and hairstyle

While Odogwu is yet to respond to her request, Teni's video has sparked reactions from Nigerians as they share diverse comments

Singer and songwriter Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has ignited reactions with what appears to be a unique and creative way to promote her song.

On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, Teni took her car-borrowing campaign to another level as she approached Nigerian Grammy Award winner Burna Boy this time around.

Teni dresses like Burna Boy to beg him for his Ferrari.

In the funny video shared across her social media pages, the Sugar Mummy of Lagos dressed as Burna Boy with a fake beard, dreadlocks, cowboy hat, red jacket, and boots, pleaded with Burna Boy to lend her one of his expensive cars, a vintage red Ferrari, for a video shoot for her song with Gunna.

Teni, who was spotted with backup singers and drummers in Yoruba traditional attire, sang in the video,

"Odogwu, borrow me your Ferrari o." "Baba I beg, I wan borrow your Ferrari... The car don dey old already, Baddest (Davido) don borrow me Lamborghini, You go see help me call and thank him," she added.

The video also captured cardboard Ferrari cutouts.

Teni sends message to Burna Boy after begging Davido for his Lamborghini.

Recall that on November 28, Teni pleaded with Davido to borrow her his Lamborghini for her music video, which he acknowledged.

The video of Teni begging Burna Boy to borrow her his Ferrari is below:

Reactions as Teni begs Burna Boy

While Odogwu is yet to respond, social media users flooded her comment with funny comments. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

JayNaija commented:

"If Burna gree make I bend."

baba_krypt commented:

"I get one sharp Ferrari but you go buy engine and doors and breastplate and tank and tyres."

Ahindehezekiah commented:

"David borrowed you lambo, burna go borrow you ferrari, wetin Wizkid go borrow you?"

OchayiChief said:

"You think say na everybody be OBO abi? Burna won't give you anything oh."

nly1Leanboi commented:

"This one no go work. Burna no be David. If you like go resurrect the owner of that Ferrari, shi shi motor you no go see Yami.."

Telvintim said:

"Na we go beg am for you? but when it was @davido turn, you just tag am and request for it directly, and he came through. Be like sey Una don too see Davido finish."

BOYLOW_ said:

"She's putting in way too much overtime for this thank-you dance! When she was asking Davido for a car, she didn't put on a performance like this. There's definitely a secret side deal in the works. I trust Burna Boy, but if he actually lent her something, He needs to tell us he actually lent her something, He needs to tell us the full story."

Teni sings at Veekee James' wedding anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Teni attended fashion designer Veekee James' first wedding anniversary.

The singer made an unexpected appearance, which left the fashion designer jumping in excitement. Teni also performed her new song, Money, at the party amid cheers from the guests.

