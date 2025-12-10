Actress Omoni Oboli has bagged the award for Top Creator Channel on YouTube in Nigeria for 2025

Gospel singer Gaise Baba also set a record with his music video for his hit song No Turning Back

The Nollywood star also shared a video showing the moment she and the gospel singer were presented with their plaques

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli could not hold back her excitement as she received the plaque for Top Creator Channel on YouTube for 2025 at the Google office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Aside from the actress, Afrogospel artiste Akinade Ibuoye, popularly known as Gaise Baba, was also honoured as his song No Turning Back, which sparked mixed reactions online, especially among Christians, emerged as the most-watched video on YouTube in 2025, beating the likes of Davido, Wizkid, and others to the plaque.

Nollywood star Omoni Oboli and gospel singer Gaise Baba celebrated by YouTube in 2025. Credit: omonioboli/gaisebaba

Source: Instagram

Omoni won ahead of Itelediconstudio, which came second, followed by Uchenna, Mbunabo TV, Saira Movies, Maurice Sam TV, RuthKadiri247, ApataTV+, Uche Montana TV, Sonia Uche TV, and Brainjotter at 10.

Reacting to her win, the actress expressed gratitude to God, her family, friends, and fans.

"Where do I even begin to glorify you, oh Lord! Oh, for a thousand tongues to sing your praise. You have been too good to me. I am so unworthy yet you have chosen to bless me in ways I cannot comprehend," she wrote in part.

Recall that Oboli's hit movie Love In Every Word 2 hit millions of views on YouTube within hours after it was uploaded on the platform.

Celebrities, fans congratulate Omoni Oboli as she emerges Nigeria's top content creator on YouTube in 2025. Credit: omonioboli

Source: Instagram

The video Omoni Oboli shared as she and Gaise Baba received their plaques at Google's office is below:

Congratulations pour in for Omoni Oboli, Gaise Baba

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

gospelscloset commented:

"Let’s gooooooooooo!!! Now let’s get that “love in every word” part 3. Yeah! You know what I’m talking about!! congratulations mama! You deserve it and More!!"

joybewaji commented:

“God just decided to show off, and He picked me.” WOW!!!! This is amazing!"

kwaghdoo_atsehe wrote:

"Congratulations bestie plus you look amazing! That hair color on you is fire."

thee_bunmi wrote:

"And the best part is that you produce movies that have great rewatch value! 🥹 last night, I casually watched “perfect lie” again… Just because!"

yetunde_oyinloye commented:

"Well deserved! I was there from the very beginning! Dropping good movies back to back! Well done mama."

rhodauzoma said:

"Congratulations mama congratulations to us."

ere_creekgirl reacted:

"Congratulations to the 001 of the Achalugo clan."

officiallaetan said:

"First post I’m seeing today and I am soooo elated this is God’s doing and it is marvelous in our sight… Congratulations mama so glad you are getting your flowers."

goldenstacey700 commented:

"It can only be GOD! Thank you Jesus for the light you shine through our Bestie. Keep on shinning Mama Bestie."

Omoni Oboli's movie accused of copyright violation

Legit.ng previously reported that that Omoni Oboli’s movie, Love In Every Word, was caught up in a controversy.

The hit Nigerian movie that caused excitement was accused of copyright infringement.

Following that, YouTube reportedly took action against the cinematic production, triggering fans.

Source: Legit.ng