A Nigerian lady made an interesting video of gatecrashing Davido's and Chioma's wedding without an IV.

Before the wedding, the lady said she had to take risks, as that was what life was all about.

Davido and Chioma danced well during their wedding.

Davido and Chioma danced

She was very happy and ate her fill after passing through the event gate without any barrier.

She (@israa_sani) captured beautiful moments at the wedding like when Davido introduced E-Money to his dad and also gave Chioma a kiss.

Many people who reacted to her video asked her for hacks to sneak into celebrities' weddings. She said Cubana Chiefpriest entertained many at the wedding.

Tobbs said:

"Girl you gave us more tea than all this yeye celebrity."

Favour Richie said:

"We need to be friends o,I no know which celeb go marry next make you snuck us in."

Boluwatife said:

"When next you’re sneaking into any celebrity’s party tell me."

bigkodak89 said:

"I go pack money if na me."

Cakes in Enugu said:

"Girl you’re a vibe too."

Yewande asked:

"But how’d you really sneak in?"

Renon said:

Nahhhhhhhh you captured scenes that haven’t been posted yet

MÏMÎ said:

"God I beg oo God knows if I was living in Lagos or Nigeria as a whole I could definitely try my luck to get in."

