Tragedy reportedly struck as Queen Naomi hosted her yearly children's party on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Ibadan

The former queen had conducted the Christmas party through her foundation, Women In Need Of Guidance and Support

During the children's event, a stampede reportedly took place that left many dead and injured, with fans reacting to the tragedy

Tragedy reportedly struck a funfair conducted by Ooni of Ife's ex-wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola Ogunswusi, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Queen Naomi, who recently celebrated her son's fourth birthday, organised a children's party at the Islamic High School Bashorun, Ibadan in Oyo state.

Fans react to news about an alleged tragedy at Queen Naomi's children's party. Photo credit: @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi

The mother of one was set to feed about 5000 children from ages 0 to 13 years across Oyo state.

However, a stampede reportedly occurred when the kids rushed to get gifts from the organisers.

It was reported that many children were injured, and some allegedly died during the incident.

The Nation reported that the Oyo state police confirmed an investigation into the tragedy had begun.

Queen Naomi promises gifts and security

Speaking about the Christmas party on Agidigbo 88.7 FM, Ibadan, Queen Naomi said she would give gifts and sponsor the participants.

The queen, who recently reunited with Ooni of Ife, also promised all parents whose children would attend the party that security was sufficient.

However, it has been reported that the number of people at the venue was triple what was expected, resulting in the alleged stampede.

How fans reacted to news about Naomi

Reactions have trailed the sad news about Queen Naomi's event. Legit.ng compiled some of these comments.

@oluwaponmileoladeji274:

"Hmm, God understand everything."

@kateebunoluwa:

"That’s so unfortunate. That’s stampede. Everyone wants to see and have something to take home. Healing for the hospitalized and eternal rest to the departed. Amen."

@debbycanty0:

"May we not offer help and enter trouble."

@onaabayo_spiritual_store:

"Tell her to go and beg Ori Ade. God is not human."

@ricardoprinzz:

"bbcnewsyorubaYour caption said oku sun and the story you said o kere tan omode kan ku. Didn’t you know the meaning of the caption? So na only one pikin kpai, una come caption am like say na over 1K children kpai. This is not journalism."

