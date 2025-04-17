Ooni of Ife’s Ex-Queen Naomi Marks 32nd B’day, Weeks After Stampede Charges Were Dropped Against Her
- Queen Naomi was so excited to be marking her 32nd birthday weeks after charges were dropped against her
- The mother of one had spent weeks in detention after a stampede that claimed the lives of some children during her funfair
- Fans prayed for her after seeing the special way she celebrated and wished her well in all her endeavours
Ooni of Ife's ex-queen Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi has marked her birthday in a special way with her close friends.
A video of the ceremony was posted online by the mother of one. In the clip, the event took place in a small hall and had a few of her friends in attendance.
Naomi wore a peach gown and oozed royalty and class as she smiled gracefully for guests, who were in attendance.
She got some lovely rose bouquets from her friends, which she showed off in the recording.
Queen Naomi, son cut cake together
When it was time to cut the cake, the ex-queen and her son performed the ceremony. The queen's son was carried by a lady to cut the cake.
The ex-queen got two big cakes which she used for her celebration. Assorted food including rice, shredded beef, drinks were available for the guests to enjoy at the birthday ceremony.
This is coming a few weeks after the Oyo state government dropped charges against the ex-queen over the death of some children at her funfair.
Queen Naomi had organised a funfair for children in Ibadan, Oyo state, unfortunately, a stampede took place and may lives were lost. She was later arrested and detained for some weeks before being granted bail.
See the Instagram video of Naomi here:
How fans reacted to Queen Naomi's video
Here are comments about Queen Naomi's birthday video below:
@lab.riley shared:
"Happy birthday my dearest.You live long in good health.I thank God for your life.The bless you mother in particular.She is golden mother and your beautiful and handsome siblings. Love to Tadenikawo."
@taiwo.esther.528 commented:
"Happy Birthday Queen Naomi,I wish you more prosperous years on earth in sound health and more wealth added with more of God's exceeding grace, may you never know a better yesterday in Jesus name amen."
@itsjust_angeljah reacted:
"Happy birthday great Queen, you are favoured in Jesus name."
@nhn_couture said:
"Awww happy birthday my queen. I love and celebrate you always."
@official_seunbabs wrote:
"This is what royalty means, no be ashana abi oni epistle hyping. Happy Birthday darling Queen."
@rhodaowolabi shared:
"Happy birthday to my forever favourite, the daughter of Zion and the queen of hearts. I have some great desire in my heart for you and may the Lord grant them all in Jesus name, love you so much beautiful."
Ooni's wives dance with hubby's first son
Legit.ng also reported that some of Ooni of Ife's wives had embraced his first son, Tadenikawo, who he had with Queen Naomi.
A video captured two of the queens dancing beautifully with the small boy, even though his mother had since moved on.
