Tobi Makinde has shared a loved video of himself and his wife, as he prepares for his wedding

A few weeks ago, the actor shared the good news of his engagement with his wife to be

Fans reacted to the video as they shared their take about the actor and his bride to be while praying for them

Nollywood actor Tobi Makinde is set to leave the singles club as he shares the good news about his life online.

The movie star, who spoke about his father a few months ago, shared a beautiful video of himself and his fiancée while posting the hashtag for his wedding.

Fans react to video of Jennifer Diary’s Tobi Makinde and lover. Photo credit@tobimakinwa

A few months ago, he posted pictures from his engagement and informed fans that he was no longer part of the singles club. In the caption of his post, Tobi mentioned that he was walking into the week with gratitude in his heart, filled with joy.

Tobi Makinde dances with his fiancée in beautiful video

In the stunning video shared by the movie star, he is seen with his fiancée, both wearing matching colors.

The bride-to-be wore a black and gold iro and buba lace with a matching headgear, while Tobi wore an agbada with a gold cap to match his fiancée's outfit.

The couple is seen holding each other, and at one point, they sit down, gazing into each other's eyes.

Tobi Makinde shares hashtags for his wedding

Fans pray for Jennifer Diary’s Tobi Makinde. Photo credit@tobimakinde

While he didn't specify the date of the wedding, he shared hashtags ahead of the ceremony, writing "TnT2025" and "Eyinjuakin2025."

Fans gushed over the beautiful video, congratulating him and his fiancée.

Several people commented on the bride-to-be's beauty and skin tone, with the likes of Juliana Olayode, Eniola Badmus, and Eniola Ajao sharing lovely comments and wishing the couple well.

Others showered Tobi with prayers and promised to attend the wedding when it takes place.

See the video here:

Fans react to Tobi Makinde's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the actor and his wife as they prepare for their wedding. Here are comments below:

@ewatomi_x commented:

"Awwwnnnn. My ship!This union is blessed and shielded by the power of God."

@ayoolalevites said:

"Congratulations Tobi. Your union is blessed forever."

@ the_doyin commented:

"Aina, your own don finish. Congratulations we are partying hard, this video is very beautiful."

@olayodejuliana wrote:

"My people congratulations TnT God bless and you two forever."

@temitopearemuofficial shared:

"Congratulations my guy, we are ready."

Tobi Makinde's working relationship with Funke Akindele

In an interview with Legit.ng in 2024, Makinde revealed that he wished to be like Funke Akindele, hinting that working with the award-winning actress and movie producer has been a learning curve.

He applauded the Nigerian actress, saying she knows her onions and reveals he's following that path because the success she has made is outstanding.

He added, "I also want to be like her. I want to be celebrated as she is being celebrated today."

Source: Legit.ng