Nigerian singers KCee and Flavour appear to be having a war of words on social media over their music

Just recently, Flavour seemingly threw shade at KCee by calling him a copycat, and the latter responded

KCee’s heated reply to Flavour as he reacted to his claim raised a series of reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo, aka KCee, has allegedly lambasted his colleague, Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour N’abania, on social media.

It all started when Flavour took to his official X page to seemingly throw shade at KCee with a simple tweet. In the post, the Igbo Highlife star called his colleague a copycat.

KCee recently announced his new track, Netfliss, and shared snippets of the music video. Some netizens noted the similarity between the song and Flavour’s hit track featuring Phyno, Doings.

See Flavour’s tweet below:

KCee lambastes Flavour

About two days after Flavour posted the tweet where he called his colleague a copycat, despite not mentioning names, KCee also took to his X page to fire shots.

In a series of tweets, the Ojapiano crooner made it clear that he is not on the same level as his colleague and advised him to pick his battles well.

According to KCee, Flavour needs to stop gatekeeping the Igbo culture because he is not its custodian. He went on to say that he was in the game before his colleague, and he won’t apologise for making music that celebrates his heritage.

See KCee’s tweets below:

Nigerians react as KCee seemingly blasts Flavour

Flavour and KCee’s social media posts drew the attention of many Nigerians. Several fans concluded they were throwing shade at each other despite no names being mentioned. Read some of their comments below:

bae_ehlah:

“Clear conscience they say , fears no accusation Abi Flavour kuku mention person name ?😂”

chicasuals:

“The copy copy is so obvious sef.”

Thompson_taiwo:

“No musician has the sole right to be an ambassador of a culture. Do yours, let me do mine.”

Edymahgurl:

“In an ocean of things that matters, you're like a Needle 😂😂😂 okay!!!!!!!!”

soloblinkz:

“But Flavour is right, Kcee you too copy😂🤝”

yomideee__:

“Make them drop the song we go listen if e no sweet we go drop reviews.”

Poshest_hope:

“Omo!! What’s this one again? The sky is big enough for all birds to fly. If you guys release same song, as long as it’s pleasant to the ears, we’ll vibe to both.”

_oyiza:

“This matter no concern me. Na igwe go settle this matter😂.”

Gonberichforeva_:

“lol it’s how quick kcee quickly replied to the sub😂😂 the guilt eating him up.”

Kassiemuobi:

“Kcee sabi copy copy sha no b lie.”

darlington_mide:

“Na for village meeting them go solve this case.”

Gabdop:

“Confirm copy and paste 😀.”

cynncakes:

“Odumeje is the main problm😂😂😂😂 he dy wit evrybdy.”

Mianky001:

“Kcee copied straight from chat GPT.”

brytstarsxclusive_backup:

“Na people songs Kcee Dey remix normally 😂😂.”

adaeze2130:

“Kcee like to remix ppl song ehh!!! He can never sing his own original song.”

Reobarbis:

“Ah ah. It’s pure copy and paste na.”

beccaszn:

“He really copy everything! KCEE you are guilty abeg 😂.”

Tiwa Savage speaks of her obsession with Flavour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage made known her crush for her colleague Flavour.

The mother of one confessed her obsession with the highlife singer on her Instagram story channel.

The 43-year-old disclosed her fondness for Flavour's music and style.

