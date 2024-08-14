Actress Esther Nwachukwu ruffled many feathers after she revealed that she has slept with 1000 men on the Honest Bunch podcast

Legit.ng reached out to her to confirm if she was chasing clout but she noted that she was being serious with her claim

'She also said that she was not bothered about what the public thinks of her statements because many men desire ladies like her

Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu has affirmed that she was not joking when she revealed that she has slept with over 1000 men.

She told Legit.ng that she cannot recall her body count and several people are guilty of this but some people wish to keep theirs a secret.

According to her, she can still get the kind of man that she desires because men prefer ladies like her with money to decent ladies who do not have money.

I can't recall my body count - Esther reveals

The role interpreter confirmed her words on the Honest Bunch podcast. She also noted that some married men and women are not exempted from having numerous body counts.

"I was not chasing clout on the Honest Bunch podcast. Many women have lost their body count and when I said mine is more than 1000, I meant it. I cannot remember the number of men I have slept with. Both the married and the unmarried are also guilty of this."

Esther speaks about men desiring her

The actress noted that she was still having advances from men despite her controversial nature online.

"Men prefer to marry promiscuous ladies than ladies who are decent but have no money. Only rich men marry broke girls. Guys of these days prefer ladies who have their money. They do not care if your past is indecent. Men are still rushing me regardless of what I have said on social media."

Esther Nwachukwu slams Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Esther was not pleased that singer Davido bought a luxurious car for his wife's manager Ubi Franklin.

She described him as Chioma's nanny who takes care of her children, and Davido decided to buy him a car so that he wouldn't tell him the truth.

Esther advised Davido to face the responsibility of taking care of his first daughter Imade, and stop making excuses for himself.

