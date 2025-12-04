A lady on social media has shared the alleged reason BBNaija's Mercy Atang's marriage to her husband crashed

The reality star tied the knot in a star-studded celebration in 2024, with pictures and videos from the ceremony trending

After seeing what the fan said about the former housemate, many raised eyebrows, another lady provided a different reason for the marriage's crash

More details have emerged regarding the reason for the crash of BBNaija's Mercy Atang's marriage to her husband.

The mother of one had a flamboyant wedding in 2024, with pictures and videos from the ceremony trending online.

The former housemate even shared sweet videos, mentioning the role her father-in-law gave her after the marriage.

However, the union didn’t last, as it ended after a year. Mercy Atang confirmed the sad news when an inquisitive fan asked her about it online.

Reacting to her response, a lady known as Hector Babe shared what she believes led to the businesswoman's decision to leave her marriage.

According to Hector Babe, the type of life the reality star portrays online may have played a major role in the end of her marriage.

The lady claimed that Mercy frequently shakes her big backside online, questioning which married woman does that for a living. She also asked who Mercy is doing this for. Hector further expressed that she’s glad King David Oyekanmi moved on from the reality star for good.

Fans react to lady's post about Mercy Atang

Fans of the superstar also shared their thoughts on the reason the lady gave for Mercy’s marital troubles.

One lady contributed to the discussion, suggesting that Mercy might be enjoying her celebrity life so much that she was unwilling to move in with her husband, who lives abroad.

A few others added that they had a feeling Mercy was not ready for marriage, considering she married her husband to allegedly pepper her baby daddy.

@chiomaprecious65 shared:

"This queen no shake yansh pass Regina but Ned endure it reach this year ."

@chiomaprecious65 wrote:

"But this 2025 alone has separated marriage enough, marriage is just separating here and there, not only on social media ooo."

@bettysylmich shared:

"I knew it won't work too. The guy made a mistake, I pray he moves on nicely from it. She did it to pepper her baby daddy. One problem I suspect is that she didn't wanna go join him in the UK. She wants to live the baby girl lifestyle in naija, and be doing celebrity things. And that guy can't leave his job and liev a lie."

BBNaija's Queen's husband asks her to focus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that David Oyekanmi, husband to the reality star had encouraged her amid her drama with Lord Lamba.

The couple trended for weeks alongside her baby's daddy after she got engaged to Oyekanmi.

Queen and her man were getting ready for their ceremony, but she was busy with her phone. The groom walked past her, and he had to turn back and held her hands as they walked on together. He told her to stay focused as they had a dress transformation in the clip.

