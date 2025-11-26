Victor Osimhen has donated a huge amount to a social media influencer who is battling breast cancer

The Nigerian international was said to have spotted the viral video as the woman pleaded for support from Nigerians

Aunty Esther cried out as she showed part of her chest affected by the terminal illness to the public

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has sent a staggering amount to social media influencer Aunty Esther, who is said to be battling breast cancer.

Fans have been left heartbroken following a viral video of the famous X user, who was captured crying in great pain.

In the clip, Aunty Esther pleaded for support from Nigerians, saying she didn’t want to die as she showed part of her chest that was affected by the terminal illness.

Victor Osimhen has donated N5million to cancer patient Aunty Esther. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Fans expressed sympathy, asking how they could contribute money for her treatment, and somehow Osimhen spotted the viral photos.

It was gathered that the Galatasaray striker sent a whopping sum of N5million in support of her therapy as donations crossed N23million.

Confirming the amount, a popular X user with the handle @wizarab10 wrote:

"Our star boy @victorosimhen9sent N5 million. We are now at N23 million. Thank you, Boss. Raise am."

In a now-deleted post, Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba said:

"For clarity sakes, Victor Osimhen saw the pictures of Aunty Esther, eached out to me wanting to know about her health & I explained the full situation about Aunty Esther Health issues & he immediately offered to help.

"Immediately I reached to @AUNTYMUSE_ on Monday & also went to the hospital yesterday to see Aunty Esther, her husband and family members and friends!

"Also met @Nimisioluwa! Thank you @victorosimhen9 It will always be Blessings and blessings."

Woman narrates how influencer shunned her help

In an earlier post, X user Aunty Muse shared how she was given money to help Aunty Esther, but the influencer chose to pursue natural remedies instead.

She explained that she and Aunty Esther had agreed to visit a doctor together, but she stood her up in the rain at Oshodi and never showed up.

Fans hail Osimhen

Meanwhile, reactions have continued to trail Victor Osimhen's gesture to the cancer patient, who is struggling with her health.

Yusuf Ibrahim wrote:

"@victorosimhen9, the way you wired this N5M, that’s how you will be firing goals across pitches globally."

@i_am_suzzz added:

"Thank you @victorosimhen9 and every other raisers. Tbh, Nigerians are good people it’s just good governance we lack."

@Bayoradegboyega said:

"He come be like say na only this boy be Nigerian footballer wey Dey earn for Europe. Na only him Dey turn up."

@Hush_id31 posited:

"Whooping 5m wow. God bless @victorosimhen9 and that's over 23m in less than 24hours. Oil money dey this country! Our old grandpas's in politics need to all kpai abeg."

Victor Osimhen reached out to support cancer patient Aunty Esther. Photo: GOKHAN TANER.

Nigerian student dies of Cancer

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian postgraduate student, identified as Hammed, died in the United Kingdom after a sudden decline caused by advanced cancer.

His passing became public after organisers of a GoFundMe appeal updated the campaign from a plea for medical assistance to a request for support to cover his burial in the UK.

