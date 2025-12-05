Faithia Williams publicly celebrated colleague Funke Akindele’s upcoming movie despite their past fallout

The actress shared the special package Funke sent her ahead of the film’s premiere

Social media users stated that the gesture may finally close the chapter on one of Nollywood’s quiet rifts

Nollywood fans woke up to a pleasant surprise after actress Faithia Williams openly celebrated and promoted Funke Akindele’s new movie, Behind the Scene.

It marked what appears to be a major reconciliation between the two stars.

Faithia and Funke’s relationship took a rough turn in 2024 when Faithia accused Funke of blocking her on Instagram.

Faithia Balogun celebrates colleague Funke Akindele’s upcoming movie despite their past fallout. Photos: @faithiawilliams/@funkeakindelewilliams/IG.

Source: Instagram

The Yoruba film star had claimed that Funke cut her off online simply because she supported Mercy Aigbe and her movie project at the time.

Faithia made it known then that she wasn’t bothered by Funke’s move, insisting she wasn’t “her God” and therefore couldn’t dictate who she associated with.

In a new video shared on her Instagram page, Faithia, whose son recently graduated, revealed a beautifully packaged invitation sent by Funke Akindele for the premiere of her upcoming blockbuster, Behind the Scene.

The event is scheduled for December 7, 2025, with the movie hitting cinemas on December 12.

Smiling as she unboxed the package, Faithia sounded genuinely excited.

She captioned the post:

“December is here again, and you know what that means! Behind the Scenes by Funkejenifaakindele is premiering on December 7th, 2025. Catch it at the cinemas starting from December 12th! You already know it’s gonna be a blockbuster. Funkejenifaakindele never disappoints! Get ready to be thrilled!”

Responding, Funke wrote under the comment:

"Aunty mi. E se gan ma. God bless you. See you soon."

Watch the unboxing here:

Fans react to Fathia Balogun's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@neemahsbeautyaesthetics stated:

"She is the only one so far, that play the invite till the end and I loveet ❤️ love you mummy faithia"

@minstrel_ohunayo:

"I love the expression on your face and I can feel genuine love"

@hair_n_facesplace:

"Aunty funke Iv eleyi ma tun yato khe 😍 👏 Aunty Fathia is a very pretty woman"

@olaniyan_maryam:

"When you think you have seen lafunky finish, she comes with another dimension, she is living in year 2050 already, this is a must watch movie"

@anuoluwa8457:

"Doing all these alone is total sold out everywhere ijn.Amen, because she always put all her effort in her movie ,my dear @funkejenifaakindele is all sold out ijn,am waiting for it here in USA ,na beg i beg u my woman, u always cones out in different ways ,Mo gba fun yi "

@iam_hser:

"This is how life supposed be, no be to dey fight from January till December and stay on line on Facebook cursing from morning till night"

Faithia Balogun shares the special package Funke sent her ahead of the film’s premiere. Photo: @faithiawilliams/IG.

Source: Instagram

Faithia Williams' movie causes backlash

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Faithia Williams joined the growing list of filmmakers to make epic movies based on her upcoming film, Efunroye.

The movie star took to her official X page to promote the film by praising the character it was named after, Efunroye Tinubu.

Faithia had shared a photo of her movie poster and accompanied it with a caption stating that Efunroye was more than just a warrior. According to her, she was also a ruler who rewrote history.

Source: Legit.ng