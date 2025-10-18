Adewale Adeleke, Davido's brother, has reacted to a question asked by a fan after he shared a picture online

The businessman posted a photo of himself, Davido, and two of their cousins after Brenda's wedding

Fans quickly reacted after seeing the amount Adewale claimed his brother is worth in naira, sharing their thoughts on the figure

Adewale Adeleke, Davido's elder brother, has sparked reactions online after responding to a curious fan.

The music star and other members of his family hosted a lavish wedding for their cousin, Brenda Adeleke, the daughter of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who passed away in 2017.

Adewale shared a picture of himself, Davido, and two sons of Governor Ademola Adeleke on his X account after the wedding.

A fan commented on the people in the picture, claiming they were all worth N500 billion.

In response, Adewale pointed out that the "Awuke" crooner alone was worth more than N500 billion.

Fans react in disbelief to Adewale's post



Fans of the businessman expressed disbelief over the amount he shared. Some asked how much Davido's father is worth before he could claim that Davido is worth over N500 billion.

Others questioned whether the stated amount was his net worth of account balance.

Davido's net worth or his available bank balance

One fan noted that even the big three Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy put together could never be worth over N500 billion.

They criticized Adewale, accusing him and his family of excessive boasting. Some even suggested that the reason Mr. Eazi's wedding was more talked about than Davido's was because the Adeleke family couldn't keep their mouths shut.

However, a few fans expressed excitement over the family picture, gushing over the four men in the post.

See the tweet here:

How fans reacted to Davido's brother's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the businessman about his brother. Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@Ng_lovee reacted:

"Cho Cho Cho family, that’s how Mr Eazi’s quiet wedding swallowed your brother’s loud wedding."

@Daniel93princeG shared:

"Wizkid+Burna and half of naija industry money combined no reach."

@blessing_s27484 commented:

"Awwwww, so lovely seeing families together."

@alabsdre said:

"All these people including David plus Wizkid and burna boy combined no worth 500b naira."

@EchoWaverave wrote:

"Give us available balance not net worth."

@Sundayolad22168 stated:

"How much ur father self worth a big fool."

@Ovlagos23 shared:

"lol see lie do you know how 500 billion looks like?"

