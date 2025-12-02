Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun recently shared a heartwarming moment with his second daughter, Ayomide

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun melted hearts with a lovely video of himself and his second daughter, Ayomide.

In the video, the box office king shared a father-daughter moment with his mini-me, treating her to a wonderful time.

Ayo captioned his post, "Childhood is short, but memories last forever." He conveyed his appreciation for the enjoyable times they shared.

Legit.ng earlier reported that it was an emotional moment for Nigerian comedian AY Makun as he celebrated his daughter's third birthday.

AY shared his feelings as he celebrated his second daughter, Adele Ayomide Makun, who marked her third birthday on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

In an emotional post, he said that he does not see his daughter running around like he used to; nevertheless, he was grateful for every moment they shared.

He noted that the birthday girl was a shining light in his life, a precious gift that came after 13 years of waiting and hoping.

According to AY, who is also an actor, the arrival of Ayomide filled his heart with joy and confirmed his belief in the power of love and faith.

The proud father gushed over Ayomide's infectious laughter, curiosity, and sweet spirit, which brought joy to those around her.

AY storms daughter's school

The comic man, who has been separated from his wife Mabel Makun and his last child, decided to visit the toddler's school on her special day.

Ina a series of videos shared online, AY was seen crying a big Cocomelon-themed cake into his daughter's school premises.

Ayo Makun’s sweet day out with Ayomide leaves fans gushing. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

On seeing her father, Ayomide left her mates and excitedly ran towards him. AY lifted his daughter and shared some playful moments with her at school.

When it came time for AY to leave, Ayomide refused to let her father go. She clinched onto him, making sure he spent extra minutes with her.

"Surprised my little angel Ayomide with a special birthday celebration at school! We brought her favourite Cocomelon character cake to share the joy with her friends. Watching her face light up made my heart melt!."

omonioboli said:

"Thank you Lord for Ayomide. What a joy! 😍😍😍."

alex4care said:

"Resemblance na water👏👏."

exceptional_souvenir said:

"Men who love their children intentionally got a special place in my heart!!!!😢😢😢😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Oh I wish God I wish 😞😊."

lanremakunevents said:

"My little princess always happy."

amarakanu said:

"The best daddy & daughter time ❤️."

imade_osawaru said:

"Bros the way your gene strong eeeh wow carbon copy ❤️❤️❤️."

genevive.edwin said:

"Soo cute 💕💕."

maria_ibiang said:

"So beautiful to watch God bless you both 🙏🏽 ❤️."

AY celebrates daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that AY Makun buzzed the internet as he joyously marked the second birthday of his daughter, Ayomide.

Recall that the comedian and his spouse waited for 13 years before the arrival of their second child in 2022.

Family, friends, and celebrities joined the couple as they dropped sweet messages for the birthday girl.

Source: Legit.ng