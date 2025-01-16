Comedian and actor Ayo Makun, aka AY, has celebrated the third birthday of his daughter Ayomide Makun

He described the little girl as a shining light whom he waited to have 13 years after he had his first child Michelle

The funnyman made fans emotional as he revealed that he no longer sees his daughter the way he used to since he and his ex-wife Mabel separated

Comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun, aka AY, has shared his feelings as he celebrated his second daughter Adele Ayomide Makun, who marked her third birthday on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

In an emotional post, he said that he does not see his daughter running around like he used to, nevertheless, he was grateful for every moment they shared. He noted that the birthday girl is a shining light in his life, a precious gift that came after 13 years of waiting and hoping.

According to AY, who is also an actor, the arrival of Ayomide filled his heart with joy and confirmed his belief in the power of love and faith.

AY recalls family issues during daughter's birthday

The comedian, whose separation from his ex-wife and interior decor boss, Mabel Makun, was announced in 2024, said that so many unrepairable occurrences have engulfed the unit he once called family.

However, it does not stop him and his ex-wife from loving Ayomide. He noted that his daughter's laughter, curiosity, and sweet spirit bring so much happiness to everyone around her. AY also admitted that he cherishes every hug, every giggle, and every moment he spent with her.

The father of two prayed that Ayomide's birthday will be filled with fun, cake, and all the things she loves. He described her as a true blessing and cannot not wait to see all the wonderful things she will do as she grows. His fans and colleagues also celebrated his daughter with him.

See Ayo Makun's post below:

Reactions as AY celebrates daughter's birthday

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Ayo 'AY' Makun celebrates his daughter Ayomide's third birthday below:

@olohirereezemo:

"There are no unrepairable occurrences with God. May God bring healing to this home and may His will be established."

@aboseedee:

"Happy birthday princess…I’m really touched with this write up. Our kids suffer divorce most. It is well."

@niovia7:

"Omo, the words are so touching. God, I pray for his divine intervention in your home and family."

@jessicatriumph:

"Happy birthday Princess Ayomide. May the Lord almighty give you a special birthday gift of RESTORATION of your parents and this time it'll be better and sweeter. Amen."

AY celebrates daughter's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that AY Makun buzzed the internet as he joyously marked the second birthday of his daughter, Ayomide.

Recall that the comedian and his spouse waited for 13 years before the arrival of their second child in 2022.

Family, friends, and celebrities joined the couple as they dropped sweet messages for the birthday girl.

