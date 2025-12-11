Jimmy Odukoya has penned a heartfelt message to his late mother and pastor Bimbo Odukoya on the 20th anniversary since her passing.

Recall that the Nollywood actor-turned-pastor lost his mum in the popular Sosoliso plane crash in 2005

He shared a throwback of him and his mother, revealing that her premonition about him becoming a pastor came to pass

Nollywood actor-turned-pastor Jimmy Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, marked the 20th anniversary of his mother Pastor Bimbo Odukoya's death with a heartfelt tribute.

Bimbo Odukoya, a prominent pastor in Nigeria, died in the 2005 Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 11, 2005, at the age of 45. In an emotional message he shared via his social media pages, Jimmy reflected on the two decades since her passing.

Jimmy Odukoya pens message to his late mother Pastor Bimbo Odukoya. Credit: iamthatpj

While noting how fast time has passed, the cleric affirmed that he carries her with him every day. He revealed her prophecy about him becoming a pastor came to pass. "Guess what?! You sure were right! I did end up becoming a Pastor," he said.

In his heartfelt post, Jimmy assured his mum that her grandchildren knew all about her, and that he is working to carry on her legacy.

"Know that I’m carrying on your legacy, hope I’m making you proud.. Love you mum! Now and always... P.S. Say hi to Dad for me," he added.

The Fountain of Life Church, which Jimmy now leads, was founded by his late parents.

Jimmy Odukoya says mum's prophecy about him becoming a pastor came to pass. Credit: iamthatpj

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Jimmy Odukoya clapped back at people who criticised pastors for passing down churches to their children.

Jimmy Odukoya's social media post on his late mother's 20th anniversary is below:

Reactions trail Jimmy Odukoya's message to late mum

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from celebrities and fans. Read them below:

eniayenfe_ot said:

"Mama we missed Single and married we love you keep resting in power."

pamelasvoice commented:

"I remember when I was a child and she will come to House of Grace for our camp meeting. She was so beautiful. As a child i remember her show Single and married. She would say “don’t look at the container, look at the content”.

thebabylounge wrote:

"Take pictures. With your loved ones. Those "random" pictures may be the most precious memories you'd ever have. Don't wait for 'perfect' photoshoots."

igolo_crystal1 commented:

"Your mum inspired alot of mums, as little as I was back then I enjoyed sneaking to the palour to watch singles and married God bless her soul."

themrsre said:

"Precious Unforgettable! Your parents are forever in my heart Their legacy lives on through each of you, their precious blessings and in every life that they touched."

ricch_soma wrote:

"I don’t know her but my mom has spoken severally how ur mom was a beautiful believer and she was a role Model to many women."

