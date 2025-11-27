Izzy Ogbeide has sent a message to late Odira Nwobu over this unfortunate death in South Africa

In the clip, she warned him about his next life while telling him what he should ensure to do

Fans agreed with her utterance, they dragged his friend who were with him in South Africa when he passed

Controversial content creator Izzy Ogbeide has reacted to the unfortunate and sudden death of Nollywood actor Odira Nwobu in South Africa.

The sad news about his demise was shared by Stanley Ontop a few days ago, and videos and reactions from his friends in South Africa also trended.

In her recording, the woman, who previously claimed that children are an expensive subscription, stated that in Odira's next life, he should surround himself with good friends.

According to her, the actor was battling high blood pressure, and his friends couldn’t stop him from doing certain things.

She added that the trauma and shock of his passing will forever affect the people who were with him and were careless about his health.

Izzy Ogbeide speaks about high blood pressure

In her video, Izzy Ogbeide explained that abroad, when you go for a checkup, they monitor your blood pressure and ensure the person is okay before leaving the hospital.

She also noted that high blood pressure can kill in 30 seconds, mentioning that her father has the same health challenge, but they never allow him to go without his medication.

Izzy Ogbeide blames Odira Nwobu's friends

Citing negligence as the cause of the actor’s death, Izzy blamed his friends, condemning the fact that they allowed him to drink energy drinks at the club.

She shared that she doesn’t allow her husband to take such drinks when he’s tired, preferring to invite him for bedroom activities instead.

See the video here:

Fans agree with Izzy Ogbeide over utterance

Reacting to the video, fans of the content creator noted that Odira's friend didn't do well at all, they dragged them for their negligence about the health of the late actor. Here are comments below:

@chosenify shared:

"So many men don’t take good care of their health. They don’t the importance of good health. Silver and gold I have none. But as for good health. Everything in my system perfect. I Thank God.".

@cometh_quinci2 stated:

"His friends are the worst set of people to be around with you knew he had high bp still you allowed him go to club without taking his med."

@reine_amy1 wrote:

"Very important..surround yourself with friends that take their health serious. This death could be avoided."

@udomalilian commented:

"And he was on medications too yet they are encouraged him to enter that rollercoaster even went clubbing saw the energy drinks too.. Na ogun go kpai that friend that posted his video on that state.. no conscience at all."

@mz_nifa shared:

"Well said darling."

