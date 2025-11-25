Actress Wumi Toriola stirred reactions online after sharing a bold update about her current projects and the mindset driving her career

In a post that many interpreted as a subtle shot, Toriola celebrated the performance of her recent works

She further made it clear that she was focused on herself, rather than competing with anyone, which caught the attention of many

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola took a moment to brag about herself while criticising an unidentified individual.

The movie star shared new images of herself and threw shots at an unidentified person, questioning why she would engage with them.

Wumi Toriola drops cryptic shots while sharing her next big move. Credit: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

She questioned whether the person's film was in the top five, stating that her goal is not to compete but to remain the greatest.

“Involve you keh? Your movie dey top 5. Make I brag small. The goal is not to compete but to keep beating my best ❤️❤️❤️. Gingerrr is still showing in cinemas. Queen Lateefah is still streaming on Kavatv @kava.tv. OLUKO Mi is still climbing on Wumitoriolatv.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wumi Toriola took a surprising turn after her public spat with actor and producer Afeez Owo, who is married to fellow actress Mide Martins.

The Yoruba movie actress admitted she had reflected on her outburst and was ready to move forward in peace.

The drama began after Afeez Owo described Wumi in an interview as someone who only reacts when provoked but doesn’t tolerate disrespect.

Wumi responded with a heavy clapback.

She called Afeez an elderly man who needed to stop unnecessary drama, though she noted that she still respected him despite his unfortunate behaviours.

Her reaction didn’t sit well with many fans, who quickly reminded her about the importance of respecting elders in the industry.

After being heavily called out online, Wumi seemed to soften her stance.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself inside a plane with a caption that left fans talking.

She wrote:

“The face of a repentant child. It is still all love. Thank you all for the backlash. Omo ta ba fe lan bawi.”

On April 12, 2025, Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola opened up about her unconventional family plans. The actress, known for her vibrant roles in Yoruba films, declared she was not keen on walking down the aisle again.

Wumi Toriola calls out silent rivals while unveiling her future goals. Credit: @wumitoriola

Source: Twitter

Instead, she expressed a firm desire to have more children with her ex-husband, with whom she already shares a son.

Toriola explained during an exclusive interview with TVC News, that their separation had not severed their connection, as they had built a solid co-parenting relationship that worked seamlessly for their family.

This arrangement, she noted, allowed them to focus on raising their child while keeping the door open for future siblings.

Her candidness about prioritising family expansion over societal expectations of remarriage sparked widespread conversations across Nigerian social media platforms, with many praising her boldness and others questioning her choice.

Toriola further elaborated that her ex-husband remained a significant part of her life, not out of romantic attachment but due to their shared goals for their child’s upbringing.

She described their communication as open and respectful, a foundation that made her confident in planning more children together. The actress stressed that her decision was deliberate, rooted in what she believed was best for her family’s future.

This revelation came as a shock to many who assumed Toriola, a prominent figure in Nollywood, would be eager to settle into a new marriage. Instead, she stood firm in her resolve, showcasing a modern approach to family dynamics that challenged traditional Nigerian norms around marriage and divorce.

Wumi Toriola’s son dresses like a 100-year-old man

Legit.ng reported that actress Wumi Toriola shared a heartwarming video of her and her son getting ready for school.

The occasion marked her son's 100th day in school, and she dressed him up as a 100-year-old man to celebrate.

Fans were thrilled by the boy’s playful performance and praised both mother and son for their creativity and charm.

Source: Legit.ng