Ned Nwoko’s fifth wife, Laila Charani, reacted to fresh social media claims suggesting the politician is preparing to marry a younger woman.

The rumours intensified online discussions, which were already fueled by the ongoing drama surrounding his actress wife, Regina Daniels

This came after Laila shared new romantic photos of herself and her husband on Instagram, captioned, “With my lovely husband"

Laila Charani, Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife, has responded to haters over romantic images of her husband.

The Moroccan beauty recently took to Instagram to share stunning images of herself and her spouse.

“With my lovely husband,” she captioned the photos. The photos didn’t sit well with some trolls, who flooded her comment section.

One user, iamakua_sika_korankye, wrote: “Aww, you’ve been missing this for a long time.

If only he loves you from his heart, we pray he doesn’t marry another younger girl to console himself. Or maybe he will manage you.”

In response, Laila stated that she would gladly welcome a new wife as long as she is there for him.

“I will welcome the new wife. I am here for him,” she said.

Another troll pointed out that the politician never looks at her with admiration the way he looks at Regina Daniels.

“I might be wrong, but he never looks at you in admiration the way you look at him. You’re the one holding his hands most of the time, while he’s always the one holding Gina. I sincerely hope you all, his wives, are genuinely happy.”

Laila fired back with laughing emojis.

Another commenter wrote: “Hahah, shameless woman, you don’t have a choice, my dear.” Laila responded, “I think you don’t have a choice. I’ve already lived my life.”

A fourth troll wrote, “Jealousy is a hell of a thing. All of a sudden, my husband. Old lady bye.”

Charani hit back with a response, adding laughing emojis.

Not stopping there, she shared another post, declaring that she is living her best life.

“I am living my best life. Keep looking at me,” she posted.

See the conversation below:

Ned Nwoko's wife trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

comfort_stans said:

"Ohh she say we should not believe whatever they said online 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 that means we shouldn't believe her own lie against Regina 😂😂😂 , confused Morocco wife."

iam_odogwu1 said:

"From her response u, will know how peaceful she is💯."

jernald_couture_ said:

"The fact she knows how to respond to critics without throwing shades is what I like. Just let them be."

prettiest_uni_9ja_girls said:

"Regina and her children's fans. Same mentality, same mindset!!!"

uche19312 said:

"At her age, she is more beautiful than Regina."

churchill_777 said:

"So because of your Ojukokoro favourite, she shouldn't post her husband again? Na craze dey all of una hea,d including Regina.."

memshimaikumen said:

"For this life marry a woman who is ready to be a wife.❤️🔥🔥🔥."

chigal_m said:

"But na still her husband na. When she had issues with him Regina was posting pictures with him. So let her be. No one can truly knows what goes on behind closed doors in a marriage."

abokiph said:

"This one don pain Regina fans 😂😂."

everything_kemz_ng said:

"She knows how to respond to critics without throwing shades wow 👏."

oladunni_organic_proteins4 said:

"I will never be an option, I will never be a second best, say Amen."

zikora_lily

"She was there before allow him to stay please and she was living privately but things change when you guys said she should also show her husband."

great_intentions1 said:

"Walk of shame sha😂😂😂😂😂😂. He misses our beautiful princess 😂. No other options abi😂😂😂😂."

wonder_nma

"Same way epa married Gina to console himself when Laila left 😂😂😂."

blissfully_allday said:

"Stop bothering this woman. She’s not the cause of Regina’s problem."

bigmikeautos said:

"Men with numerous options live longer."

andy_kool said:

"All this na social media validation full stop."

official_iria said:

"Regina had to leave for her to be seen😮😮.... nawaooo."

maureen_momoh said:

"Unua go explain tire, e don cast."

