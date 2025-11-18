Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye had the attention of many online as she spoke about her father making an acting debut

The movie star, who is set to release a new movie, revealed that her dad made his first screen appearance in her project

Bimbo Ademoye further revealed the huge amount of money she promised the elderly man for his debut, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye announced that her father made his first acting debut for her unreleased movie M.A.F.H.

On her Instagram page, she released a TikTok video of herself singing while her father served as her backup dancer.

Ademoye said that she offered to pay her father N30 billion if he starred in her film. Describing her dad as her heart and soul, the AMVCA star stated that the elderly man became an actor for her and expressed satisfaction in his acting abilities.

“My heart and soul became an actor for me! You guys, please tell my on-screen papa to watch his back 😂😂. There's a new sheriff in town. Dada did amazingly well in M.A.F.H., and he's excited for you to see him in action. Release date and title will be announced tomorrow. Watch this space. Does anyone want to guess the title? Winner gets a hug 😂😂.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bimbo Ademoye called out a former close friend who betrayed her out of envy, used her for fame, and even went as far as trying to wreck her romantic relationship.

Ademoye is reportedly in a relationship with media personality, VJ Adams.

In a post shared on her verified Instagram page on Tuesday, the “Sugar Rush” star narrated how the once-trusted friend, who also aspired to become an actress, turned bitter and competitive despite all the support she received from Bimbo.

She wrote:

“I once had a friend who wanted to be an actor as well. I’d shop for her whenever we had events—clothes, shoes, bags, everything. I wanted her to look the part. Mind you, I was already getting fame then and had even been AMVCA-nominated twice.

But the friendship began to sour after a shocking incident at a movie premiere where the actress was the lead star.

After getting styled and prepped for the red carpet, she was stunned when the friend arrived in the exact same dress, just a different colour.

Bimbo Ademoye’s father fulfills promise with film debut. Credit: @bimboademoye

Bimbo Ademoye and her father trend

calabar_chic said:

"Lion no dey born goat😄🔥."

_timini said:

"Daddy still got the movessssss."

progressofficial_ said:

"Daddy got movess!!🔥❤️."

princessjecoco said:

"😂😂😂 he deserves that 30 billion oh."

annette_okito said:

"Like father like daughter 🤣👏🤣👏…."

elsieokpocha

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂and he actually has moves."

larrycheddars said:

"Daddy is a performer 😂."

liloaderogba said:

"Awww dad’s twin 😍😍😍."

omoalausa1 said:

"Your Super Hero 😍😍😍."

themelano said:

"He is a very good dancer ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

jaden_obimodede said:

Daddy be like anything for you Abimbola ❤️❤️

kimorawilliam said:

"M.A.F.H - Miles Away From Home ☺️. Did I get it?"

fessabokafor said:

"Daddy Mi❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍."

rokomilanclothier said:

"He no get wetin Bimbo never make her papa do. I loveeeet ❤️❤️😍😍."

