Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Dies, Fans Recall His Iconic Movie, "Sholay" That Made Their Childhood
- Bollywood actor Dharmendra Krishan Deol, known for his iconic role in Sholay, has passed away
- The movie star died at the age of 88 in Mumbai, and many mourned his demise on social media
- Fans recalled the cherished memories they have of the legendary star while praying for the repose of his soul
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Movie lovers nationwide were thrown into mourning after the death of Bollywood icon Dharmendra Krishan Deol was announced.
His unfortunate demise was confirmed in a post by Punch newspaper. According to the post, Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89, and many stated that it marks the end of an era in Indian cinema.
The post also mentioned that India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, paid a moving tribute to the film star on X.
How Dharmendra made his name in movies
Born in 1935, Dharmendra started his acting career after winning a talent contest, which led to his film debut in 1960.
Davido’s fans cause gridlock on streets of Kogi to celebrate his birthday: “What's wrong with them?”
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Over time, the actor rose to become one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood.
He launched into the limelight in 1963 with the movie Bimal Roy’s Bandini. The late actor enjoyed over six decades of impeccable acting and featured in more than 300 movies.
He portrayed Veeru in the iconic film Sholay, produced in 1975. He also featured in various comedy, romance, and action films before his passing.
Fans React to Dharmendra's Death
Fans of the late icon are in mourning, recalling the memorable films he starred in before his death.
They shared fond memories of his acting prowess, noting that a true legend has departed while singing some of the love songs featured in his films.
They prayed for the repose of his soul and recited lines from some of his famous movies. Some even shared clips from Sholay, which was released in the 70s.
His death comes at a time when another Nollywood actor, Odira Nwobu, also tragically passed away in South Africa.
The movie star had gone out to a club to party, but he died upon returning home. While fans were mourning his death, another sad piece of news about an entertainer hit the airwaves.
Twitter influencer Aunty Esther, who is battling cancer, was seen in a video depicting her pitiable condition, which quickly trended online.
See the post here:
@ayobakar_ shared:
"Thank you for making our childhood papa. Fly higher Idan Nla."
@patiencelengkat commented:
"RIP Dharmendra sir."
@korededemola said:
"Ahhh rest well my movie hero."
@itslisadave said:
"RIP legend. You made my childhood a memorable one..."ham aapako yaad karenge"( we will miss you)"
@ify_royaldamsel reacted:
"Jameena Don die chai rest in peace legend."
@symphony_mind shared:
"Who remembers this song " Jaan E Mann Jaan E Jigar" Movie Name Ghazab 1982. R.I.P Legend."
Baba Gebu dies after illness
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that veteran actor Baba Gebu had passed on after battling illness for a long time.
The sad news was shared by his colleague, Kunle Afod, in a post on social media. He stated that the actor passed away in November.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng