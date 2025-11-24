Chidimma Adetshina has opened up about her interest in participating in the popular TV reality show BBNaija in 2026

The former Miss Universe Nigeria queen shared how she was prevented from participating in the season 10 edition

She also expressed excitement about how her reign as beauty queen was finally over in a video making waves online

Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina expressed excitement as her reign finally came to an end and opened up about her next big move.

In a video, Chidimma, who promised to share everything that happened to her during her reign, shared how much she enjoyed her time in Nigeria.

Chidimma Adetshina speaks about her reign as Miss Universe Nigeria. Credit: chichivanessa

The former beauty queen, who stated that a lot of opportunities abounded in Nigeria, said she would return to the country once her documents were sorted.

She also recalled how her management prevented her from participating in the recently concluded BBNaija season 10 edition because she was still a queen at the time the show began.

Chidimma, however, revealed she was looking forward to the 2026 edition.

"I really enjoyed my stay in Nigeria, and even now, like I said, once I get my documents sorted, I am going. You know, Nigeria was really great for me. The eight months I stayed there were amazing. I feel there is more; there are so many opportunities in Nigeria. I also wanted to do Big Brother next year," she said.

Chidimma Adetshina's reign as Miss Universe Nigeria ended in August 2025 when a new winner was crowned at the Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 finale.

The current Miss Universe Nigeria is Onyinyechi Basil, who was crowned in August 2025.

Chidimma Adetshina speaks about her next move after Miss Universe Nigeria. Credit: chichivanessa

The video of Chidimma Adetshina speaking about her plans for BBNaija is below:

Another video of Chidimma Adetshina speaking about Nigeria is below:

Reactions trail Chidimma Adetshina's plan

Reacting, some netizens advised the former queen against participating in the reality show. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Neuton0001 said:

"Opportunities for you based on your affluence and being a lady yes but to ordinary Nigerians it a capital No."

Emily02763804 said:

"My dear you need to be prepared for Big brother it's a great platform it also a very toxic platform also you need to be ready and people will be rooting for you just be yourself be sweet be yourself be fashionable don't gossip because you will definitely do well."

ifesinachi___ said:

"Please don't do big brother Please I beg you."

Quest4dreamscar said:

"What matters the most, were the wins and experience you gained throughout the journey. Regardless you came out stronger. See the beautiful smile on you face."

TogaMaviza said:

"Well done. Stood with you as one of our own during the difficult times. You are a brave woman."

Chidimma Adetshina bows out of pageantry

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chidimma Adetshina revealed her decision to permanently step away from beauty pageants.

Adetshina, who emerged as the first runner-up to Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico, disclosed her desire to focus on her education.

During a press conference, Chidimma reaffirmed her decision, stating that she had done her best.

