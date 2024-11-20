Global site navigation

Local editions

Miss Universe 1st Runner-Up Chidimma Adetshina Bows Out of Beauty Pageantry, Speaks on Relocating
Celebrities

Miss Universe 1st Runner-Up Chidimma Adetshina Bows Out of Beauty Pageantry, Speaks on Relocating

by  Olumide Alake 2 min read
  • Chidimma Adetshina has announced she is stepping away permanently from beauty pageants after emerging as first runner-up at the recent Miss Universe pageant in Mexico
  • The beauty queen, in a trending video, gave her reasons and also disclosed her plans to relocate to Nigeria
  • Chidimma Adetshina's announcement, as well as her decision to move to Nigeria, has stirred excitement among her Nigerian fans

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina has revealed her decision to permanently step away from beauty pageants.

Adetshina, who made headlines following her return to Nigeria after emerging as runner-up to Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico, disclosed her desire to focus on her education.

Chidimma Aetshina says she is done with beauty pageantry.
Miss Universe 1st runner-up Chidimma Adetshina announces her permanent exit from beauty pageantry. Credit: chichi_vanessa
Source: Instagram

During a press conference, Chidimma reaffirmed her decision, stating that she had done her best.

The beauty queen also cited her traumatic journey during participation in beauty pageants.

Read also

Chidimma Adetshina speaks on travails in South Africa, mental health, life after crown in interview

PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!

“It is permanent. I have decided I’m no longer going to do pageants. I feel like I did my best. I made myself proud. I made Nigeria proud, and I outdid myself. I don’t think there’s anything more I could do. It was a traumatic experience for me, and I don’t think I would like to revisit this again. It’s something I’m going to have to put behind me, but it’s also something I hold in my heart," she said.

Watch video as Chidimma Adetshina announces her permanent exit from pageantry

Also, in a more extended video, Chidimma revealed her plans to relocate to Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Chidimma Adetshina's announcement

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured from netizens, especially Nigerians and South Africans below:

obisam20:

"She is making a great decision... Her coming to Nigeria will open more doors for her."

Read also

Opeyemi Aiyeola encourages women to speak about their IVF procedures: "Stop giving half testimonies"

arthurjerome247:

"One Nigerian man dn propose to her."

Balatic:

"Movie industry next or full time modelling. She’s got everything she needs from pageantry. Wishing her the very best."

Beeking100:

"What happened to NEW YORK?? Luxury APARTMENT and 100 000 dollars??

@LA_daLord

"I love it. Proudly Nigerian, welcome home girl!!"

TwaRSA26:

"She doesn't wanna get caught."

MasileLenkwang

"One thing about this one, very conniving… She knows very well how her visa status won’t allow her to go to that country."

Chidimma Adetshina thanks Nigerians

Legit.ng previously reported that Chidimma Adetshina expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support.

In a post shared following her feat as first runner-up, Chidimma thanked everyone for standing by her.

She stated that history was made only because of how they supported and believed in her dedication and strength.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Hot: