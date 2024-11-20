Miss Universe 1st Runner-Up Chidimma Adetshina Bows Out of Beauty Pageantry, Speaks on Relocating
- Chidimma Adetshina has announced she is stepping away permanently from beauty pageants after emerging as first runner-up at the recent Miss Universe pageant in Mexico
- The beauty queen, in a trending video, gave her reasons and also disclosed her plans to relocate to Nigeria
- Chidimma Adetshina's announcement, as well as her decision to move to Nigeria, has stirred excitement among her Nigerian fans
Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina has revealed her decision to permanently step away from beauty pageants.
Adetshina, who made headlines following her return to Nigeria after emerging as runner-up to Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico, disclosed her desire to focus on her education.
During a press conference, Chidimma reaffirmed her decision, stating that she had done her best.
The beauty queen also cited her traumatic journey during participation in beauty pageants.
“It is permanent. I have decided I’m no longer going to do pageants. I feel like I did my best. I made myself proud. I made Nigeria proud, and I outdid myself. I don’t think there’s anything more I could do. It was a traumatic experience for me, and I don’t think I would like to revisit this again. It’s something I’m going to have to put behind me, but it’s also something I hold in my heart," she said.
Also, in a more extended video, Chidimma revealed her plans to relocate to Nigeria.
Reactions to Chidimma Adetshina's announcement
Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured from netizens, especially Nigerians and South Africans below:
obisam20:
"She is making a great decision... Her coming to Nigeria will open more doors for her."
Opeyemi Aiyeola encourages women to speak about their IVF procedures: "Stop giving half testimonies"
arthurjerome247:
"One Nigerian man dn propose to her."
Balatic:
"Movie industry next or full time modelling. She’s got everything she needs from pageantry. Wishing her the very best."
Beeking100:
"What happened to NEW YORK?? Luxury APARTMENT and 100 000 dollars??
@LA_daLord
"I love it. Proudly Nigerian, welcome home girl!!"
TwaRSA26:
"She doesn't wanna get caught."
MasileLenkwang
"One thing about this one, very conniving… She knows very well how her visa status won’t allow her to go to that country."
Chidimma Adetshina thanks Nigerians
Legit.ng previously reported that Chidimma Adetshina expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support.
In a post shared following her feat as first runner-up, Chidimma thanked everyone for standing by her.
She stated that history was made only because of how they supported and believed in her dedication and strength.
