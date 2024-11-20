Chidimma Adetshina has announced she is stepping away permanently from beauty pageants after emerging as first runner-up at the recent Miss Universe pageant in Mexico

The beauty queen, in a trending video, gave her reasons and also disclosed her plans to relocate to Nigeria

Chidimma Adetshina's announcement, as well as her decision to move to Nigeria, has stirred excitement among her Nigerian fans

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina has revealed her decision to permanently step away from beauty pageants.

Adetshina, who made headlines following her return to Nigeria after emerging as runner-up to Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico, disclosed her desire to focus on her education.

During a press conference, Chidimma reaffirmed her decision, stating that she had done her best.

The beauty queen also cited her traumatic journey during participation in beauty pageants.

“It is permanent. I have decided I’m no longer going to do pageants. I feel like I did my best. I made myself proud. I made Nigeria proud, and I outdid myself. I don’t think there’s anything more I could do. It was a traumatic experience for me, and I don’t think I would like to revisit this again. It’s something I’m going to have to put behind me, but it’s also something I hold in my heart," she said.

Also, in a more extended video, Chidimma revealed her plans to relocate to Nigeria.

Reactions to Chidimma Adetshina's announcement

"She is making a great decision... Her coming to Nigeria will open more doors for her."

"One Nigerian man dn propose to her."

"Movie industry next or full time modelling. She’s got everything she needs from pageantry. Wishing her the very best."

"What happened to NEW YORK?? Luxury APARTMENT and 100 000 dollars??

"I love it. Proudly Nigerian, welcome home girl!!"

"She doesn't wanna get caught."

"One thing about this one, very conniving… She knows very well how her visa status won’t allow her to go to that country."

