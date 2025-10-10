BBNaija season 10 organisers have released the polls of how viewers voted from week 2 to the end of the reality show

The poll finally concluded by claiming that disqualified housemate Faith would have emerged winner over BBNaija season 10 winner Imisi

BBNaija season 10 polls have quickly gone viral, gaining attention on social media as viewers shared diverse opinions

The organisers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10 caused a buzz on social media after they released the polls showing how viewers voted for their favourite housemates from the beginning to the last week of the show.

Season 10 started with a fake nominations opener in the first week, followed by weekly voting rounds that kept shifting alliances and timelines.

According to the BBNaija official website, the mid-season, Week 6 (25–31 Aug), flipped the script when Head of House Rooboy drew ‘Nullify Nominations’ from Biggie’s Tree of Trinkets, where no one faced the public that week.

In the finale week, Faith was disqualified, trimming the historic top 10 to top 9 before the last votes were locked.

A look at the polls showed that from round one to round eight, BBNaija season 10 winner Imisi dominated every stage, maintaining a massive lead from the beginning of the show.

Dede, Koyin, and Kola also had an incredible run, holding strong and consistent momentum throughout the reality show.

Below are some of the screenshots of the poll:

Reactions as BBNaija organisers release poll

The polls have sparked reactions, with some viewers clapping back at Faith's fans and supporters who claimed he would have emerged as the winner if he was not disqualified.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Dr_Ikay said:

"When we tell you that Faith built his fanbase from scratch, brick by brick, you think it’s a joke!! From coming 12th in round 1, and then in Round 7 coming 3rd. Faith was very much on course to win this 10/10 season in the final round voting! They said we have no fanbase."

sapalonaXq said:

"Omo faith for win😂f to say IMISI IJOBA and KOYIN no come this season."

lts_Glory commented:

"Faith that could have won according to his fans was actually dragging positions with mensa and kuture."

mahlako_thembi commented:

"Faith was never even number two on the polls but his 2% fan base has a lot to say. Be humble or sit down."

Sabri_patience said:

"Ahh ahh, omo men, Imisi was clear, clearer, clearest since week one IJOBA 606 TO THE WORLD IMISI REGIME."

emmigenius said:

"This imisi na weyrey o Her people no gree for anybody Omo faith go tear ACL."

ust_n3du reacted:

"Oya faith fans Make Una come see ooooo Even if he wasn’t disqualified Imisi’s will still win."

k0k0babyyyyyyy reacted:

"Is this how Faith wanted to win the show? Imisi steady topping the charts! She didnt even allow for one week! Kimonnnnnm!"

Imisi laments to Adekunle Gold

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Imisi trended non-stop since she was declared the winner of the biggest reality TV show in Africa.

In a video, Imisi was seen speaking with Adekunle Kososko, aka Adekunle Gold, via video call.

He asked if she was okay, and she complained about not getting enough sleep since the show ended.

