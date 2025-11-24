Nigerian singer Burna Boy surprised fans at his recent concert by setting up a free coffee stand

This came days after a video went viral showing a woman dozing off during one of his performances

Fans and netizens who saw clips of the coffee stand shared mixed reactions, expressing their thoughts on the musician’s gesture

Nigerian superstar Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has caused a sensation on the internet after introducing a free coffee stand during his event.

Pictures of the coffee kiosk made the rounds on social media.

Burna Boy’s unusual fix for sleepy concertgoers sparks buzz. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

He said that his followers will henceforth receive free coffee at his events. The coffee kiosk was intended to keep people awake throughout his shows.

This latest invention comes after the singer made news for urging a female fan to leave his event after she was caught dozing off.

In an Instagram post, he explained that he was playing around with his band, and that some mistook it for him hating his fans.

The musician explained that he was fighting his own difficulties and had never sought sympathy or assistance.

He made it clear that he reciprocates any love and respect shown to him.

Burna apologised and highlighted how people don’t post anything positive about him, but go crazy when they think he’s done something wrong.

See the post below:

Burna Boy's coffee stand trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

laide_ajanaku said:

"Introduce empathy and humanity."

dorise974 said:

"Even for a tired person, coffee can’t stop you from sleeping."

tz_pryme said:

"After how many failed concerts? You could have just tender a genuine apology 😂😂😂😂."

femifactor said:

"This guy is handling this issue the way Nigerian leaders handle their People. Did they say coffee is their problem? Dem say apologise, you go dey share rice."

234woman said:

"Shey una see dis Man na real Boy? 😂😂😂. Burna, apologize. E no too hard na. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

amyskitchenandtreats said:

"If you drink coffee ☕️ finish still sleep 🛌 You will pick your teeth 🦷 from the ground 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

gees_accessories.ng said:

"Nonsense. Nobody. I repeat, nobody will buy a ticket to watch his or her favourite musician perform and end up sleeping unless the person is not feeling fine or the musician's performance is whack. Inthi."

vicadun said:

"The woman even said it took them time to get in and Burna took time before he came so she was tired plus the emotional pain she had Thus guy ehnn."

eye.jay said:

"Tr@sh, who says coffee keeps pple up!"

@1BENNY7G said:

"You want to sleep ke?! "

decentoscar said:

"Odogwu is wise, can't you see🔥🔥🔥."

@omooo_a said:

"I pity who go sleep."

vanchizzy said:

"At this point eh, everybody get their own for body.🤣🤣🤣."

dominicwung said:

"Business state of mind. Way to go Burna Boy."

shglobalmarket said:

"He lack manners."

theresilientsinglemum said:

"They should cancel him.he think he is dealing with Nigeria."

jerrynatt said:

"Na the girl cause all these things. If only she never moved an inch. You go demonstrate taya no evidence. @burnaboygram."

Burna Boy’s coffee giveaway raises eyebrows and excitement. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Daniel Regha rips into Burna Boy's album

Legit.ng also previously reported that controversial critic Daniel Regha had reviewed Burna Boy's latest album.

The singer dropped his latest work, titled No Sign of Weakness, on July 11, 2025.

While fans were still digesting the body of work and industry colleagues hailed the project, Regha came forward with a no-holds-barred review that had caused intense debate across music spaces.

Source: Legit.ng