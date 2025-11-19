Nicki Minaj's speech about the alleged genocide in Nigeria at the UN has continued to make waves

American magazine Rolling Stone countered the speech, reporting how the rapper was spreading misinformation

Rolling Stone's report on Nicki Minaj, however, didn't sit right with many Nigerians as they lashed out at the American outfit

American rapper Nicki Minaj has been accused of spreading misinformation following her speech at a United Nations (UN) event held by US Ambassador Mike Waltz, according to Rolling Stone.

Recall that on Tuesday, November 18, the international rapper, during an address, spoke against the alleged genocide of Christians in Nigeria.

Minaj stated that music has taught her the value of togetherness across cultures and religions, and that religious freedom should allow everyone to sing their faith. She cautioned that faith is "under attack in too many places."

However, Rolling Stone, in its report, stated that Nicki's claims of extremism against Nigerian Christians, like US President Donald Trump, were not backed by any data.

It reported that the nonpartisan, US-based organizations, Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project and the Council on Foreign Relations, have repeatedly stated that the notion of Christians being disproportionately attacked is a dangerous reduction of the nature of violence in Nigeria that isn’t backed by data.

Nigerians blast Rolling Stone

Following the American magazine's report on Nicki Minaj, Nigerian netizens stormed the platform's X handle with insulting remarks.

read them below:



"Time difference is your saving Grace. It’s just 7:34am in Lagos. Nigerians will answer you well when we all fully wake up."



"I am Nigerian and I back Nicki Minaj, it has been going on for years. Search Kwara on twitter, latest incident less than 24 hours ago."



"Rolling Stones is debunking the news that there is a genocide ongoing in Nigeria against Christians by Islamic terrorists, but instead of sourcing her counter from the Christians in Nigeria, RS is quoting what a Muslim said on Al-Jazeera (a network owned by Muslims)??? Pathetic."



"It cannot be well with you & liberals who agree with this BS, we're literally begging for any help we can get from anywhere, Nicky steps up & you attacking her? I'll like any of you to come live in any Christian community in Northern Nigeria for 1week to confirm the lie."



"Rolling stone rather is spreading misleading information. Christians are being killed in their numbers in Nigeria. This attack is a very recent attack on a church in Kwara state Nigeria. Shame to rolling stone."



"So out of the 3 people there in person and the Nigerian Pastor currently in Nigerian. She’s the only one spreading misinformation? I thought tmz would do this not you Rolling Loud."



"A crazy and disgust!Ng junk of a media, do you know what is going on Nigeria? Have you ever reported anything about the atrocities committed by terrorists there?"

