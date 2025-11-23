Actress Bukola Arugba confirmed the safe release of 38 abducted residents from Eruku, Kwara State

She publicly thanked God, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and President Tinubu for swift intervention

The actress previously revealed her relatives were among those abducted, drawing national concern

Nigerian actress Bukola Arugba has confirmed the safe release of 38 abducted individuals from her hometown, Eruku, in Kwara State.

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Tinubu had announced the return of the church worshippers on Sunday, November 23.

The actress, who had earlier raised an alarm about the harrowing incident involving her relatives and community members, expressed overwhelming relief as she announced that every kidnapped victim had finally returned home safely.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Bukola posted a video filled with heartfelt gratitude.

She praised God for divine protection and thanked both the Kwara State Government and the Federal Government for responding swiftly to the emergency.

In her caption, she wrote:

“All glory to GOD. The 38 abducted individuals from my hometown Eruku in Kwara State have been safely released. This victory was made possible through the swift and coordinated efforts of the Kwara State Government and the Federal Government. We are deeply grateful for their intervention, and above all, we thank GOD Almighty for His divine mercy and protection.”

Bukola Arugba was among the first public figures to break the news of the abduction, revealing that the incident happened in her childhood hometown and involved her close relatives.

The revelation shocked many Nigerians, given the actress’s calm and cheerful public persona.

The suddenness of the attack showed how deeply insecurity continues to affect communities across the country, regardless of status or location.

Watch her video here:

Fans react to Bukola Arugba's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@adunni__kemisola:

"We thank God ooo ever since the incident have been having sleepless night,having bad bad dreams 😢so so happy rn thank you God ooo"

@aareabosede:

"Oluwaseun oooooooo We appreciate the swift response of everyone who made this release happen🙌🙌👏👏👏 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ this is why we has Nigerian must come together to rally round our own irrespective of our ethnicity, culture and religion"

@gracefoundme1:

"@harrison_gwamnishu ,they have released the kidnapped people glory be to God and may the souls of the deceased rest in peace"

@adenolaadenikeagiri:

"I have been waiting for your post o as I don't want to believe it here whose family are not there but sharing the news. Ah!👏👏👏 Adupe,Oluwa oseun"

@chickydeo_collections_backup:

"it is well , oluwaseun ...who brought them back .make all them find somewhere to stay"

@official_mc_mayor:

"I will sha beg you not to stop shouting oo. Congratulations 🎊 sha"

