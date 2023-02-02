As Yoruba actor Damola Olatunji marks his birthday on Thursday, February 2, his wife and actress Bukola Arugba has joined in the celebration

Bukola, who shared a cute picture of her hubby on her page, however, added a simple message where she referred to him as ‘twins dad’

Many of her followers have, however, read meaning to the actress’ message, as they claim all was not well between the two lovers

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Yoruba actress Bukola Arugba has stirred reactions on social media with a casual birthday message she penned to her husband and father of her twins, Damola Olatunji.

Bukola Arugba took to her Instagram account to share a cute picture but her message was very simple.

Bukola Arugba shares pics of her husband Damola Olatunji on his birthday. Credit: @oluwabukola_arugba

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Happy birthday, twins dad, Do have a great one sir.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See her post below:

Fans react to Bukola Arugba’s casual message to hubby on his birthday

The actress’ short message has left many of her fans wondering if all was not well between them. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

debbiecherriee:

"Abeg ooo ma’am hope no problem this birthday wish e get as e be....o God pls intervene ❤️Happy birthday to him."

kweency1:

"I hope it not what am thinking...oh Lord... May the good Lord show mercy... Happy birthday to your hubby."

chubby_brownie2:

"Omo this greeting is casual ooooo."

iam_charlie001:

"Which one is twins dad ? ."

wealthstore_official:

"Na husband way do normal we go write episode for on his birthday, you deserve it Damola, see your life she no even tag you."

haryorkhemy:

"Hmmmm…it is well oo happy birthday twins dad do have a great day sir!."

pemisire_113:

"Hope no be wetin I dey think o ' this year wishes get as e be o."

Damola Olatunji reportedly lands in police net for defending random Okada rider

Legit.ng previously reported Damola Olatunji was involved in a heated exchange with some officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), and new reports online claimed that the film star was arrested.

Olatunji, in a video that went viral online, was seen trading words with some police officers who he accused of assaulting him and his personal assistant.

The film star went live on Instagram and captured the faces of the police officers while labelling them as 'bad eggs' in the force.

Source: Legit.ng