A new video making the rounds online captured the moment singer Davido nearly fell off the stage during his show in the United States.

Two nights ago, Davido shut down the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, delivering the kind of high-energy performance he’s famous for.

Midway through the show, the crowd burst into excitement as the DJ switched to his 2014 classic hit, “Aye.”

In his usual fashion, Davido, who clocked 33 on Friday, attempted one of his signature jumps, the kind meant to hype thousands of fans at once. But this time, things almost took a different turn.

The singer leaped forward with full intensity, only to land right at the edge of the stage.

For a split second, he lost his balance, sending fans gasping in the audience. A little shift, and he could have gone over.

Despite the near fall, Davido quickly steadied himself. Instead, he continued singing, dancing, and engaging the crowd.

Fans react to Davido's performance video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ mesoma2431:

"Come how we the fans wun take sleep for concert when our idol is this active"

@shakur__acl:

"Energy full he body ooo I too love am oo"

@owelle_njikoka:

"How I wan sleep for this kind place ... Long face should learn more from David Abeg"

@gramvictiim:

"energy god… @davido abeg my leader.. you no get duplicate oh.. if anything do you, i fit crase."

@kourtney_newell_:

"That place be like gutter for davido eyes nii ooo"

@lordpotential_blessed:

"Baba Imade this birthday energy no too much so!?"

@teezybaeby_:

"He sing, he bounce, he jump, he move with energy. They call him he answer, they ask him he give them the energy They pass him the coke, he say he no want make them give him the energy. He song can never be boring, simply because he has taken the energy @davido"

@chukwu_ebuka___:

"This year OBO birthday no too trend ooo. And na bcos of this insecurities and kanu's case cause am. Next year dey badex"

@thegreat_ptg:

"Music was the only thing that makes sense to him"

@mkayy_tr:

"Better tell your idolo to calm down make he no tear ACL"

