A fan in the U.S. paid $1,500 (over N2m) for a Veekee James bridal consultation, but had no wedding plans

The woman said she only booked the session to meet her role model, whom she’s admired for years

Veekee James turned the surprise encounter into an inspiring mentorship moment

A viral video has captured the emotional moment Nigerian fashion designer and bridal queen, Veekee James, met a fan in the United States who paid a whopping $1,500 (over N2 million) just to spend time with her.

In the now-trending clip, the excited fan confessed that she booked the high-end consultation only because she wanted to meet the woman she had looked up to for years.

“I’ve been married for eight years,” she revealed joyfully, flashing her wedding ring before a shocked and visibly emotional Veekee.

A fan in the U.S. paid $1,500 (over N2m) for a Veekee James bridal consultation, but had no wedding plans. Photos: @veekee_james/IG.

Source: Instagram

The woman told Veekee James that she had followed her journey closely and wanted to connect with her beyond the screen.

She stated:

“I know you charge a premium because you’ve built something extraordinary. I didn’t come for a dress, I came to meet my role model.”

Rather than ending the session abruptly, Veekee James made the moment count.

She decided to turn the surprise into a one-on-one mentorship session, sharing insights on business growth, brand consistency, and maintaining excellence in a competitive industry.

The designer expressed how deeply moved she was by the woman’s gesture.

She stated:

“I never imagined someone would pay just to spend time with me like this. It’s truly humbling. It shows me that what I’m doing is bigger than fashion—it’s about purpose.”

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Veekee James' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@glitz_farms:

"People love people genuinely agreed but I’ll be so uncomfortable if you idolize me"

@deluxecakesnevents:

"This is beautiful, I always tell people that you have to pay to access certain knowledge from others or even meet them in person"



@thediaryofbellz

"Access! Partnership! Collaboration! Visibility! Strategic relationships!! God’s divine orchestration! I love it so much!"

@bethelfood_hub

"I love this for Veekee ❤️ on the other, I'm taking this as a lesson for my brand too. We might not look like it now as it is an upcoming brand and I'm not going to fast track this 'process stage'. I trust God to take my brand far beyond my wildest imagination. Amen"

@thesandypreneur:

"She knows ball! Pay for access! It changes everything. Watched her video last night and I saw her mention Veekee proposed a collaboration or something around that. Business owners who get it, get it. Those who don't won't and that's okay"

Veekee James turnes the surprise encounter into an inspiring mentorship moment. Photos: @veekee_james/IG.

Source: Instagram

Pastor blasts Veekee James over Priscilla's wedding dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that after the JP25 celebration, a female cleric blasted Veekee James over her comment about the wedding dress of Priscilla Ojo.

The fashion designer had revealed that the holy spirit inspired her while she was designing Priscilla's dress.

Unsatisfied with the claim, the cleric Reverend Kesiena stated the holy spirit could not have inspired Veekee James to make the bride unclad.

Source: Legit.ng