A Nigerian doctor has become a viral sensation on X (formerly Twitter) after displaying his handwritten note

The doctor had bragged about having a 'fresh' handwriting and responded to the challenge of someone who demanded he prove it

Internet users were impressed by the doctor's handwriting, with some pointing out how clear it looked

A Nigerian doctor, Popoola, has sent social media users into a frenzy over his handwriting, which people consider clear.

Over time, there have been conversations about how Nigerian doctors write illegibly, in a way that only medics can understand and is unclear to non-doctors.

Dr Popoola, however, seems to be different, and he showed this by sharing his handwritten note after a netizen challenged him to do so.

"Not a prescription per say but this is a random one I snapped a while ago," he tweeted as he posted a random note of his.

The doctor's note with the heading 'Management of Sniper Poisoning' caught internet users' attention.

People marvelled at how clear his handwriting is and compared it with other doctors' handwriting.

At the time of this report, the doctor's tweet about his handwritten note had garnered over 207k views, over 300 likes and more than 22 comments.

See the doctor's tweet below:

Doctor's handwriting sparks reactions on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the doctor's handwriting below:

@RDanfodiyo26780 said:

"As your handwriting take clear so e mean you no be doctor?"

@That_girl_Ovwe said:

"As this thing is clear, don't you guys like it? Why do you keep stressing patients?"

@dav_jude said:

"Organophosphate poisoning management, be like una get who dey drink sniper well well for una side."

@GlowRY_Jasmine said:

"See as the thing Dey clear People who are not in medical line can read it Thanks Doc."

@_leothegreat_ said:

"I’m honestly so proud of you for having such clear handwriting as a doctor! this makes me happy and i barely even see doctors for consultation."

Photo of doctor's medical prescription trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the picture of a doctor's medical prescription had gone viral online.

The photo of the handwritten note was posted on Twitter by @_theladymo, and people are still battling to interpret the meaning. The note appears to have been written in medical parlance and is apparently meaningless to ordinary people. The handwriting is not clear and cannot be read by just anyone, leading some people to say that doctors learn to write that way in school.

But some people who say they have medical knowledge tried to interpret the meaning, and they are saying it is a medical prescription. In the comment section of the photo, some people interpret the note in different ways, but they are all writing the names of medicines they say are written in the note.

