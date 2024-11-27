The rumours about who the father of actress Dayo Amusa's newborn is have continued to trend online

Actor Damola Olatunji's video from Dayo Amusa's newborn naming ceremony has further fueled the rumour

The actor also responded to a curious follower who boldly asked him if he was indeed the father to Dayo Amusa's newborn

Nollywood actor Damola Olatunji's name has been mentioned in rumour mills, as several netizens claimed he is the father of his colleague Dayo Amusa's newborn.

Despite Amusa's response to those asking questions about the father of her child, several netizens remain curious about the actress' personal life.

Recall that since the actress announced the heartwarming news of the birth of her bouncing baby boy, she has remained in the news, making headlines.

Damola, who was one of the Yoruba stars to celebrate with Amusa, further stirred up the rumours with a video he shared on his page.

Legit.ng reported that on Monday, November 26, Dayo threw a private naming ceremony for her newborn, which was attended by some of her colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry, including Fali Werepe, Omowunmi Ajiboye, Damola Olatunji, Iyabo Ojo, and Tope Osoba.

Following the event, Damola shared a video of him at the event, including the moment he carried the newborn while posing for a picture with Amusa alongside family and friends.

Damola Olatunji replies inquisitive fan

Amid the comments from fans gushing about the video, a curious netizen left a comment under Damola’s post, asking;

“Hmm. So are you the father of the baby? This is very serious o”.

In a response that further fueled rumours, Damola funnily agreed, as he wrote:

“Abi ooo, seriously serious."

See a screenshot of the response below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Damola Olatunji and Bukola Arugba parted ways in 2023 as the actress stated that they were never married despite having children together.

Watch the video Damola Olatunji shared below:

Dayo Amusa confirms giving birth

Legit.ng reported that Dayo had officially confirmed the birth of her newborn baby after the news circulated on social media.

Earlier in the day, actors from the Yoruba movie industry stormed Dayo's page to celebrate and congratulate her.

Confirming the good news, Dayo Amusa denied the trending photo online and shared real pictures of her baby.

