Damola Olatunji has celebrated his former wife and mother of his twins in a post on her birthday

The couple had parted ways in 2023 and the actress's lawyer issued a notice which was shared on social media

While celebrating her special day, Olatunji showered sweet words on her and wished her well as he hailed her

Nollywood actor, Damola Olatunji, has put the differences between him and his former wife, Bukola Arugba aside and celebrated the mother of two on her birthday.

Legit.ng had reported that Arugba and Olatunji had parted ways last year. The actress had hinted that he was failing in his responsibilities to his children.

Damola Olatunji sends message to Bukola Arugba. Photo credit@oluwabukola_arugba/@damolaolatunji

In a post on his Instagram page, the actor celebrated his ex-wife with lovely pictures put in a collage.

In the picture, Bukola was all glammed up in traditional attire with her matching gele and accessories to compliment her looks.

Olatunji showers sweet words on Bukola

In the caption of his post, Damola wished the actress, who was involved in an accident months ago, a happy birthday. He also wished her positive energy and good vibes.

The movie star ended his post with a love emoji after hailing her.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Damola's post

Here are some comments from fans about the post made by the actor:

@iam_hardejoke:

"Happy Birthday, Mumcy twins. May God bless your new age ma."

@funtbabe:

"Happy birthday to her, you are the best bro."

@official_adewumi01:

"Happy birthday maama ibeji Olatunji. Whattwe love to see."

@asoebionline:

"Happy birthday to oluwabukola aya damola iya ibeji igba odun odunkan ni."

@dennybow:

"Correct man .you be, happy birthday to mama ibeji bless up."

@aderonkesunday:

"Awww this is beautiful i missed how u used to surprised her on her birthday."

@adetokunbo_jokotoye:

"Happy birthday Queen."

@atm_abidemisalako:

"Happy birthday mama.What I love to see aww."

