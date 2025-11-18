VDM recalled the tense midair clash with comedian Mr Jollof, explaining how the fight started and escalated

Activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has shared new details about his dramatic clash with comedian Mr Jollof aboard a commercial flight.

In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, VDM narrated how the altercation escalated and why he now gives thanks for what happened.

VDM said;

“My enemies would have been mocking me by now. I thank God for Mr Jollof biting me; that could have been the end of the story."

VDM recalls the tense midair clash with comedian Mr Jollof. Photos: Mr Jollof, VDM.

Source: Instagram

VDM, who had apologised about the brawl, explained that he spotted Mr Jollof at the VIP lounge before boarding. Knowing their online feud, he anticipated tension.

He stated,

“I knew both of us might not proceed together on the flight.”

The activist recalled challenging Mr Jollof: “I told him to come and slap me now, since he said so online.”

The verbal back-and-forth intensified as Mr Jollof reportedly replied, “It be like say you dey craze.”

An older woman reportedly intervened, asking VDM to step back. But by then, Mr Jollof had already landed two punches to VDM’s face.

VDM revealed how he reacted to the blows, describing the moment he controlled Mr Jollof during the struggle.

He admitted:

“I held his head under my arm and tightened my grip. I wanted to make him faint until he bit me."

He explained that the biting incident prevented him from taking the altercation further. VDM said it also spared him from what could have been far worse consequences.

The activist added that the feud had deep personal roots: Mr Jollof allegedly insulted his mother and even exposed VDM’s home address, forcing him to relocate.

He said,

“If he didn’t bite me, I would have forgotten him there, and things would have been on the south by now."

Watch the video here:

Fans react to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@flexomolola1:

"VDM don't fight any physical fight again, u no need am. Ppl don Dey call u leader already. If u fight person & d person drop all ur followers go forget u for jail. & remember ppl want u to fail. Continue ur good job & work on ur security. U really need security. Take dis advice.This is the second time I’m advising u & u always listen coz u no block me. Stay blessed."

@mcmakopolo1:

"But on a serious note VDM if u are as spiritual as I think u are then no try any physical fight again cos na heavy loop hole on ur end … and I know u know what am saying. Na setup"

@paclab_:

"@verydarkblackman This thing pain me o say you no land am at all na only that head … he collect. Common sl@p you no see press for the face Make e stamp ‘VDM was here’ on the face."

VDM states that he’s thankful Mr Jollof bit him, claiming it prevented a worse outcome. Photo: @theverdarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

VDM, Jollof arrested after brawl

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ossai Success, an aide to the Delta state governor, shared an update on VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof.

Ossai, who expressed disappointment in the duo's dramatic display on board a plane, revealed they were unboarded and arrested.

His update stirred reactions as social media users took sides.

