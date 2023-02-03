Yoruba actor Yomi Gold has taken to social media to clear his name following the report of him having a child with a married woman

The actor appealed for calm while insisting he was not the father as he went on to share proof of his chat with the husband

He also added that he would keep praying for the affected family, however, netizens have refused to accept his proof

Nollywood actor Yomi Gold, who is based outside Nigeria has been linked with reports of him fathering a child with a married woman identified as Mosh.

Reacting to the report, Yomi Gold took to his Instagram page to clear his name as he insisted he was not the father of the child as he appealed to people to stop making claims against him.

Yomi Gold appeals for calm amid the report of him fathering a child with a married woman. Credit: @iamyomigold

In his words:

“I’m not the father of Mosh child This has to stop ✋ Everyone should calm down.. Allow this family to resolve whatever it is that is going on. I will continue to pray for them at this difficult time. My next post has everything.. from the moment we started talking …peace ✌️.”

See the post including audio from Yomi Gold below:

He also shared screenshots of his chat with Mosh’s husband to back up his claim that he had nothing to do with her.

See the screenshots he shared below:

Netizens react as Yomi Gold tries to clear his name

See some of the comments netizens dropped below:

ayabaoflagos:

"Doesn’t justify any thing bro! Abi dem no Dey delete chat again ni ? ."

kweentimah:

"This really doesn’t justify anything thoas long as your conscience is free….‍♀️."

beauty_touchmakeover:

"When mosh releases pictures, we will know who to believe until then, let the vawulence continue."

Yomi Gold ends second marriage after 1 year

Popular Yoruba actor Yomi Gold made headlines after he took to his social media timeline to announce the end of his second marriage with Meenah.

Yomi in a lengthy post said it was a joint decision while stressing that there was no longer love in their relationship.

The actor who described himself as not being perfect said his now ex-wife deserves someone better than him.

