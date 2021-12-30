Nollywood actor, Yomi Gold, has found love again in the arms of a younger lady and they have gotten married

Videos from the occasion made the rounds on social media despite attempts to keep things low-key by banning cameras at the venue

Yomi Gold reportedly took a younger wife after the failed marriage to his ex-wife, Victoria and the drama they had on social media

Popular Nigerian actor, Yomi Gold, has gotten married to a younger wife at a secret marriage ceremony.

Unlike other celebrities who publicize their marriages before the D-day, Yomi Gold kept things very low-key and only invited guests appeared to be aware of the development.

Yomi decided to give love another chance after the marriage with his former wife, Victoria, did not work out amid the controversies it faced on social media.

Actor Yomi Gold gets married to younger wife. Photos: @kemiashefonlovehaven

Recall that his ex-wife, Victoria and his girlfriend caused drama online during Yomi Gold's 40th birthday as they tried to outshine each other.

Videos from Yomi Gold’s new marriage to a younger lady has now made the rounds online. See a romantic video below:

Yomi sprays new wife money

In another clip circulating online, Yomi was seen spraying his new wife mint naira and dollar notes as they danced on their wedding day.

It was gathered that people were not allowed to take photos at the event but snaps still made it online.

See a clip below:

See more photos and videos from Yomi Gold’s wedding below:

Fans’ reactions

Chefbeebah:

“Hmmmmm.... this is the only time they will proudly and boldly say “My Religion permits 2 wives" what about the other things that it permits?”

Chic_foreva:

“Congratulations Young shall grow wife in GLB voice.”

Oyebodeoluwabukol:

“He deserves to be happy again be like say this our wife she smile na by force.”

Barlykees:

“It okay to start all over.”

Jdivaline_designs:

“Congrats ❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

