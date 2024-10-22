Mr Jollof has written a writ of summon to social media activist, Verydarkman, weeks after he called him out

VDM had called out Mr Jollof and questioned his qualification before he was made SSA, he claimed his wife slept her way through

In the post sighted by Legit.ng, Mr Jollof gave VDM some days to appear in court and respond to his lawsuit

Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof has written a writ of summon to popular TikToker, Martins Vincent Oitse, aka VDM.

A writ of summon is usually written to a person to appear in court when they have accused of committing an offence against a person.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had dragged Mr Jollof and questioned his qualification to be called a Senior Special Adviser to the governor. He claimed Mr Jollof's wife slept her way through to help her husband.

In a post on social media, the comedian shared a copy of the writ of summon. In the post, it was written that VDM has 30 days to appear in court or face the wrath of the law.

Mr Jollof also shared four pages of all the claims made by VDM.

VDM replies Mr Jollof

Reacting to the letter of summon, the TikToker laughed at Mr Jollof. He sent him to the gallows by calling him mumu.

Recall that VDM had tried to make peace with Mr Jollof. He also noted that he will not drag him again.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Mr Jollof. Here are some of the comments below:

@neltombamala:

"How do you sue someone and publish same court documents yourself when maybe the person is yet to be served? I don't know why you all like ridiculing our judiciary. If you sue someone, allow the court to served the person. Why ridiculing the entire process? Very shameful."

@mondofficial_dc:

"If na that VDM NGO money una put mind, na Afghanistan client una catch oooo."

@iamopsilon:

"I too like you jollof but no put body. Them no Dey fight vdm win o ."

@princeeniobasuyi9:

"U cry for coco butterfly hotel Abi u no cry?"

@rae_bantyy:

"I dey envy verydarkman lawyers sha."

@bushy_doctor:

"Back yard law suit."

@still_waters14:

"SA on gambling."

@1akimbilly:

"Wetin una two use mouth insult each other you run go sue , so e pain you ?"

@kiev_vii:

"I was very upset with VDM when he talk say he no go tear you slap again."

Mr Jollof blasts VDM

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality accused Verydarkman of insulting his wife.

The comedian, in turn, attacked the TikToker’s mother and argued that she didn’t train her son well.

Jollof, in his viral footage, threatened VDM as he noted what he would do if they ever met in public by chance.

