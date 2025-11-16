Wizkid's daughter Morayo marked her first birthday on Saturday, November 16, as her mother, Jada P, shared heartwarming pictures

Morayo's mother also penned an appreciation message and a prayer to God on behalf of the singer's daughter

A video showing how Wizkid's daughter's first birthday went down has also emerged on social media, stirring reactions online

Jada Pollock, aka Jada P, the manager and baby mama of Afrobeats superstar Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, penned a heartfelt message as she celebrated their daughter Morayo’s first birthday.

On Saturday, November 16, Jada P took to her social media pages to share adorable pictures of Wizkid's only daughter as a baby.

She also appreciated God and offered prayers of protection on Morayo's behalf.

"Dear God, I thank u for the gift of my daughter. May she always feel Your presence in her heart and know she is cherished. Protect her from harm and help her to grow into the person You created her to be. Grant her happiness, fulfillment, and the courage to pursue her dreams," Jada P wrote via her X handle.

A video showing how Morayo's birthday went down with her siblings has also emerged online.

A clip captured the birthday celebrant and her brothers engaging in fun games as they celebrated her big day.

Watch the video from Morayo’s birthday celebration below:

Fans celebrate Wizkid's daughter

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages, read them below:

Diamond101231 said:

"My birthday mate we have know your coming to This world we will never know your grave in Jesus name amen I for send your mama money but your papa neva credit me."

gelsonluz wrote:

"It's just that deep-down hope every parent has, right? We want them safe and loved, sure, but mostly we want them to find their own path and feel good about the person they become along the way. That’s the real win."

0xidan said:

"Congratulations to you guys , Starboy just dey fire dey go . Baba wan build football team."

Itiswhataguy said:

"See how peaceful she looks? Very very peaceful. Her life is made. She will never need money for anything and not have it."

M A N I said:

"Amen! May she walk through life with joy in her steps, dreams in her eyes, and the warmth of love around her always."

McKannz said:

"...help her to grow into the person You created her to be - a very powerful prayer. May God grant your heart desires,"

cleffayoh said:

"Japa was like okay let me drop this here so my daughter can come back to it in 20 years, and yes she'd be amazed."

