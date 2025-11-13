BBNaija Imisi’s mother has broken her silence following claims that she abandoned her daughter

In a viral video, she expressed gratitude to Nigerians and defended her role in her daughter’s life.

Her remarks have reignited discussions on social media following the video she made that has gone viral

Big Brother Naija Imisi's mother has finally addressed allegations that she abandoned her children and only returned after her daughter won Big Brother Naija Season 10.

In an emotional speech, she conveyed her appreciation to God and Nigerians who have helped her.

“I’ve received mercy from God. Thank you so much to all Nigerians I’m truly grateful,” she said. “I’m staying with my younger sister in Ajah. Even though some people didn’t want me around, others welcomed me, clothed me, and fed me. I’ve been happy and at peace.”

In response to criticism that she ignored her children, she stated that she has decided to remain calm despite the harsh comments.

“Some people said I neglected my children. I’m thankful to both those who mean well and those who don’t. The elders say we should be swift to hear but slow to reply, and the Bible teaches us to always stand for the truth.”

Speaking on her fallout with a woman named Adeola, she said:

“Adeola that promised them the other day is no longer available, and now I’m the one they’re after. The same Adeola is now following Opeyemi; she didn’t fulfill any of her promises. I was the one running helter-skelter, doing everything just to make sure my daughter succeeded and could lift me out of poverty.”

Recalling events during Imisi’s time in Big Brother Naija, she said:

“Even the day I went to Big Brother, I wasn’t told until the last minute, around 4 p.m., to dress up because Imisi would be leaving the house that day. Is that how it’s supposed to be?”

She ended with a call for love and understanding.

“Let’s learn to bridle our tongues and stop tearing each other down. Why can’t we just live in love instead of envy and hate?”

Watch her video below:

BBNaija Imisi's mum trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_rhiks_xx said:

"The love you said you got for her is because of the money she got now. If na real love, you won’t be online capping. You will just keep on praying for her."

bloomempress_ said:

"To come from a family that won't disgrace you is a blessing. Imisi, the Lord is your strength. I pray you have wisdom to navigate this kind of parent."

adunniluxury_ said:

"Mummy🤔Did you abandon your children yes or no???"

tallguy_steve said:

"So this woman na prophetess, Baba mohbad na pastor.... What a perfect combo."

official_sweet_angel05 said:

"Me I like at people no support her no peace of mind for parents that can’t take care of Dey children’s big or small."

okeangel1 said:

"You just want to put your daughter out for drag😢😢😢😢 too bad! I nor wan talk how he dey do me Walahi."

jmk_fabrics said:

"Mummy with all due respect, this is unnecessary your daughter's gone global and you should be supporting and praying for more win for her while you settle this dispute behind closed doors. @imisiofficial please mummy needs your attention 🙏 ❤️❤️."

