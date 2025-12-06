Music crititc Daniel Regha rated Shallipopi’s new album “Auracle” a 1/10, calling it shallow and directionless

The critic on Twitter insisted the singer is “not a real artiste,” advising him to release an EP instead

Shallipopi fired back with a blunt message that instantly set the internet buzzing with comments from fans

Afrobeats star Shallipopi has responded to popular online critic Daniel Regha after the latter delivered a scathing review of the singer’s newly released album, Auracle.

Regha posted a lengthy critique describing the 16-track project as lacking depth, growth, and creativity.

In his assessment, Regha said Shallipopi cannot be considered a “real artiste,” arguing that his music shows no improvement despite his rise to fame.

According to him, the album delivered more disappointment than innovation.

He wrote:

“Shallipopi can’t be considered a real artiste, just someone who has access to a studio… His latest album ‘Auracle’ is a painful listen with no lyrical evolvement, substance, or creativity shown.”

He added that while some beats sounded good at first, each track “gets progressively worse” as the album continues.

Regha insisted the project would have been stronger if only four or five songs were released as an EP.

Despite the heavy criticism, he admitted that Pull Up, the collaboration with British-Gambian rapper Pa Salieu, stood out.

He stated

“One song ‘Pull Up’ has a good flow (lyrics aside), with Pa Salieu bringing the track to life.”

At the end of the review, Regha rated the album 1/10, saying “no one’s IQ will improve by such an album.”

The singer did not hold back. Shortly after Regha’s comments gained attention, Shallipopi fired off a sharp response.

His message read:

“SYBAU You know nothing about music.”

Read his post here:

Fans react to Shallipoppi's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@official_Gegeh:

"Guy way bill money for me, I hear Gbhim for the track wey u ft Wizkid"

@bzingers:

"GBAM!!! Finally a celebrity told that fluke the truth. That boy still rates music based off people who use radio to listen to music"

@Adarshkumar_05:

"Haha, Daniel Regha catching strays again? Pluto's dropping facts—music's his galaxy, and you're the black hole trying to critique stars. Keep shining, king!"

@Blessing_Olivi:

"I'm a big fan of your music, you made my Spotify wrap. What we love about you is your style and its originality. Most of the tracks don't suit you and Ur kind of person.. Laho blew not because it had foreign beats but because it suits you. A miss for me but I go jam am"

